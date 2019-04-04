Waste Management: Another Service Added to the Smarter Business Suite

Smarter Business

HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business services consultant Smarter Business is proud to add a new service to their already-comprehensive list of business solutions - the company is now a registered waste supplier.

Businesses across the UK require a professional approach to waste and recycling, and Smarter Business now offers simple business waste management services underscored by flexibility and great customer service. The company works with businesses of all sizes and within all sectors across the UK, helping them decide which waste and recycling services best fit their needs.

Smarter Business CEO, Bradley Wingrave says: “Offering waste management services forms part of our ambitious expansion plans as we continue to drive the business forward in line with our stated objective of expanding into other areas of business, including water services, facilities management, business insurance, energy efficiency, IT solutions and other business-essential services. Through this wide range of services, we continue to identify and implement the best solutions for all our customers. Making waste management services available to our existing customer base helps us add even more value to them as a streamlined provider for a wide array of business needs.”

Head of Waste Services Ashleigh Smith commented: "The response from waste management companies has been overwhelmingly positive, as they recognise the value of having a joined-up approach to procurement, particularly in areas such as green or recyclable waste. Now, with one call, a customer can transform their business overnight. As a result, we believe we have the most comprehensive service in the market today. Customers can be assured that their business waste will be dealt with in a responsible, cost-effective manner.”

About Smarter Business

Smarter Business is one of the UK’s leading independent consultancies, helping businesses secure the most comprehensive savings solutions from utilities contract management and procurement to business loans and facilities maintenance. https://smarterbusiness.co.uk/

CONTACT

For more information, contact Matthew Margetts, Director of Communication at Smarter Business on matthew.margetts@smarterbusiness.co.uk.



