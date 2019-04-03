Veroni Brings the Simplicity and Taste of a True Italian Panini to the United States

The historic Italian cured meats company offers three delicious variations of its panini, all prepared with 100% Italian made products.

CORREGGIO, ITALY, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veroni, an Italian cured meats company founded in Emilia-Romagna in 1925 and present in the USA since 2016, is launching a new, exquisite line of Italian panini. The range of Panino Italiano is available in three variants of cold cuts: mild salami, spicy salami and prosciutto. Veroni produces all of its cold cuts in Italy and imports them into the United States: its state-of-the-art plant in Logan, NJ slices the salami and prosciutto and assembles them with 100% Italian Provolone Cheese and Naples’ rustic pizza-bread.Rich in protein and calcium, the Panino Italiano by Veroni is a tasty and light alternative for your lunch break. Its preparation is very simple and fast: just 20 seconds in the microwave or 3 minutes in a sandwich press to enjoy an excellent hot sandwich for the perfect quick snack or proposing it during an aperitif at home with friends."Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity: this is the philosophy that has guided us in creating the Panino Italiano line", comments Antonio Corsano, CEO of Veroni USA. "A no-frills panini that we prepare with just bread, cold cuts and cheese, just how Italian consumers love to enjoy it. We have studied the first three references of the line to satisfy all palates, ensuring the taste and quality of the best cold cuts 100% made in Italy combined with a bread inspired by pizza and the strong taste of provolone cheese”.Presented for the first time last January at Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, the new Panino Italiano line further expands Veroni's range of products designed for the American market. The Italian company confirms its strong interest in the pre-sliced segment, which in 2018 led Veroni's US turnover to over $18 million. The five products that have contributed to these results are Salame di Parma Slim, Prosciutto Italiano, Il Trio Salami, Salame Milano and Salame Calabrese, all in 4 oz packages."The US market for savoury snacks continues to grow and, at the same time, American consumers are showing increasing interest in quality, simple and healthy products," explains Marco Veroni, President of Veroni USA. "Our company aims to take advantage of both these trends by studying products that combine the needs of fast purchasing and consumption with uncompromising quality. This choice of ours has been rewarded in terms of results, with us closing January 2019 with a growth of 60% compared to the same period of the previous year”.



