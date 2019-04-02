This Passover Break Matzo, Not Tradition! Whole Foods Market & Kayco Offer Traditional & Trendy Kosher & Healthy Foods

Kayco & Whole Foods Market's Decade Long relationship Brings Quality & Taste to Passover 2019 Shelves

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- – When it comes to natural, wholesome, responsibly-sourced food, two names stand out from the rest: Kayco and Whole Foods. That’s why the two brand leaders are promising a wider selection of kosher choices for Passover 2019 than ever before.Kayco Executive Vice President Harold Weiss says the company’s partnership with America’s favorite purveyor of natural foods began over a decade ago in response to growing consumer demand for products that fit both kosher and healthy lifestyles.“Our palates have gravitated toward creative cuisines and sophisticated food trends,” Weiss explains. “People today are genuinely interested in food – not just for the way it tastes, but how it’s produced and what that means to their overall health. They expect convenience, and they no longer want to choose between delicious and healthy just because it’s Passover.”As the premier distributor of kosher food in the United States, Kayco stands for variety, quality, and convenience. That legacy goes hand-in-hand with Whole Foods’ commitment to unique products that meet the highest standards and fit a variety of dietary needs. Shoppers can find a full array of organic, fair trade, vegan, natural options that are free of gluten, GMOs, preservatives, and artificial ingredients.“Like Whole Foods, Kayco is constantly seeking out innovative products and conscientious producers. Thanks to them, our customers will find new and traditional Passover items from the most trusted brands on our shelves every year,” says Christina Pearson, Global Category Manager-Grocery/Whole Foods.All Whole Foods stores nationwide will carry a diverse selection of Passover favorites and new releases starting in March, 2019. Products include:• Kedem Biodynamic Grape Juice• Yehuda Matzoh: Organic Whole Wheat and Gluten-Free varieties (Everything, Original, Cinnamon, Unsalted)• Yehuda Regular, Panko-style, and Gluten-Free Matzoh Meal• Kedem Gourmet Tilapia Gefilte Fish• Sea Castle Seaweed Snacks• Gefen Roasted Chestnuts• Glick’s Macaroons (regular and Gluten-Free varieties)• Eylon All-Natural Marshmallows (Vanilla and Vanilla Minis)• Harrison’s Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, Fruit Smiles, Jelly Rings, and Fruit SlicesIn addition, Gefen Gluten-Free Pastas (shells, wide noodles, elbows, and lasagna) will be available at Whole Foods Markets in many regions.About KaycoKayco ( www.kayco.com ) is the leading Kosher food distributor in America, with a variety of brands and products available at supermarkets, independent grocers, kosher food stores and natural food stores throughout the USA.



