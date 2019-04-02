Telecoms Market Size, Segments, Regions And Growth Rates

The Business Research Company

The global telecoms market size reached a value of nearly $2 trillion in 2018, having grown at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2014.

The telecommunications market is segmented into wired telecommunication carriers, wireless telecommunication carriers, communications hardware manufacturers’ and satellite & telecommunication resellers. Wired telecommunication carriers accounted for the largest share of the telecoms market in 2018 at 45.2%. The satellite & telecommunication resellers market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of about 8%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market in the telecoms industry, accounting for 36.6% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions for this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 9.4% and 8.8% respectively. This is followed by Asia Pacific and South America where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and 6.2% respectively.

Telecoms Market Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provides a market overview, analysis and forecasts of telecoms market size and industry statistics, telecoms market growth rates, telecoms market drivers, telecoms market restraints, telecoms market revenues, telecoms market shares and telecoms industry’s company profiles of the leading competitors. The telecoms market report describes actionable strategies for participants in the telecommunications market and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Markets Covered: Global information technology market, global telecoms market, wired telecommunications carriers (fixed telephony services, broadband internet services, Direct-To-Home (DTH) services), wireless telecommunications carriers (wireless internet services, cellular/mobile telephone services), communications hardware manufacturers (general communication equipment, broadcast communications equipment, telecoms infrastructure equipment), satellite and telecommunications resellers (satellite telecommunications, telecommunication resellers, others - satellite & telecommunications resellers).

Data Segmentations: Global telecoms market size, global and by country, historic and forecast market size; growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product/service segments wired telecommunications carriers, wireless telecommunication carriers, satellite and telecommunications resellers and communications hardware- market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Global information technology market size, segmentation, regional analysis, trends.

Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global telecoms market comparison with macro-economic factors, telecoms market size as a percentage of GDP, and per capita average telecoms market expenditure, global; telecoms market customer information, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, geographic and regional analysis, company profiles and financial analysis for top 5 telecoms service providers, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Telecoms Industry: The report explains over 11 strategies for telecoms companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include telecoms companies concentrating on developing technologies for offering affordable and fast internet using Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G technologies, and Apple’s strategy of increasing its business by investing in expanding its retail stores, and increasing the number of data centers and manufacturing facilities.

Opportunities For Telecoms Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global telecoms industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 341

Number of Figures: 97

Number of Tables: 178

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

