ROCKWOOL Group releases 2018 Sustainability Report

ROCKWOOL Group CEO Jens Birgersson

Progress on multiple goals contributing to climate action, circularity and wellbeing

ROCKWOOL International A/S (NASDAQ:ROCKA)

HEDEHUSENE, DENMARK, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ROCKWOOL Group releases its 2018 Sustainability Report , a detailed accounting of the performance of the company’s products and operations and progress on goals related to 10 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals “Every year I look forward to sharing this document with the public as it helps explain who ROCKWOOL is and why we exist. Our products have an important role to play in solving some of society’s biggest challenges, especially related to climate change and urbanization", says CEO Jens Birgersson."At the same time, our focus is on improving the environmental and safety performance of our operations and robustness of our internal processes, to reduce our footprint and ensure that ROCKWOOL continues to have a positive impact on society and the environment”.The ROCKWOOL Group’s 2018 Sustainability Report focuses on three areas where the company considers it has the greatest positive impact: combatting climate change, growing the circular economy, and safeguarding people’s wellbeing. Read the full report to see how we perform against our own sustainability goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.Below are some examples of how our products impacted the SDGs in 2018:•200 million tons of CO2 avoided in the lifetime of building insulation sold in 2018 (SDG 13)•5,400 TWh heating energy saved in the lifetime of technical insulation sold in 2018 (SDG 7)•94 million liters of water saved by greenhouse growing products sold in 2018 (SDG 6)•300,000 students benefited from better learning environments with Rockfon acoustic solutions (SDG 3)•130,000 tons of stone wool product waste collected for recycling in our reclaimed waste schemes (SDG 12)



