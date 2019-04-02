Konstant Ranked Among Top React Native App Development Companies

We are yet again prepared to look ugly and dirty to our competitors after scoring a niche in the latest listing by ITFirms. Sneak in!

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- React native is a framework based on JSX (which is an extension to JavaScript) and ES6 based syntax. Developing cross-platform apps that look and perform like native applications. This allows sharing 90% of the code and the app development is cost-effective. React Native is known for optimal performances, can reuse the codes and pre-developed components, has large community of developers, has features like hot reloading, is cost-effective, has simple user interface, has support for third-party plugins, offers more stable apps, has a modular architecture (modular programming – that helps segregate the program functions into various different free and interchangeable blocks), provides handy solutions and libraries.

If minimal drawbacks like the release of frequent updates and difficulty in integrating components with React Native are ruled out, it seems to be the most viable option for drawing out cross-platform mobile apps.

Konstant ranked first among the list of the React Native developers according to ITFirms, as it exhibited its knack to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors by offering greater value to them via their services. Konstant has helped its clients increase revenue, decrease cost, improve productivity, differentiate the company and finally improve client satisfaction.

About Konstant

Konstant Infosolutions is a well-known mobile app development company, which started its operations in India and USA in 2003. Since then, it has received several accolades for its hard work, consistency, persistence, and presence in various industry verticals. Konstant imbibes a well-knit team of developers who are keen to showcase their potential and make a breakthrough. Together they have achieved milestones in form of rankings and appreciation globally.



