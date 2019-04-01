Five Tips to Pet-Proof Your New Home, From Title and Real Estate Closing Expert Bryan Nazor

Make Moving Stress-Free For You and Your Furry Companion With These Recommendations from Bryan Nazor

CHESTNUT RIDGE, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- So you’re moving into a new home with your furry friend— congratulations! This can be an exciting time for people and pets alike, but it can also be a time of transition that can cause stress and uncertainty. Make the move as easy and calm as possible by following these tips to pet-proof your home and get everyone acclimated quickly.Look out for dangers around the homeIn a new place, you may not notice the possible hazards to pets that present themselves, said Bryan Nazor , president of Main Street Title & Settlement Services. Poisonous items (certain plants, household cleaners, medications), dangling wires, sharp objects and holes or nooks in the home may be temptations for your pet as they explore their new surroundings. Evaluate where you store things and nooks and crannies in the house from your pet’s perspective to make sure everything is safe before moving the pet in.Keep your home looking new for as long as possibleYou’re in a new place and you’d like it to say clean and scratch-free for at least a few days! Make sure your pet’s nails are trimmed, put chewing deterrents on furniture or door frames and covers on your new couch. “Establish early on with your pet the areas they are allowed to enter and jump up on and the spaces in the house that are off-limits, so they know right away what the rules of the new house are,” said Bryan Nazor Trash talkKeep all your trash cans out of sight and reach for pets, or get pet-safe trash cans or child locks to close them. Dogs, especially, have a tendency to be interested in yummy-smelling items in the trash can or to knock over a full trash can. Make sure to save yourself a sick pup or messy kitchen by finding a trash can solution that works for your home and your pet.Prepare the backyardIf your new home has a yard where your pet can frolic, consider installing a fence around the perimeter or an invisible fence. Avoid using pesticides in the garden or plants that could be dangerous for a curious pet, suggested Bryan Nazor . Another important consideration is the swimming pool, if you have one. Make sure it is securely covered and safe for when your pet is unattended near it.Have patience“Even if your pet has been part of your family for a long time, moving into a new place can cause them to have more accidents than usual,” said Bryan Nazor. The new surroundings may confuse your pet as they learn where to ask to go outside or where the litter box is kept. If your pet is comfortable in their crate, encourage them to spend some time there as they get adjusted. Before you know it, your pet will be settled in to their new home and enjoying all it has to offer, just like you do!



