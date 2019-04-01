Kelly Hyman discusses key concerns among today's women in business

Attorney Kelly Hyman explores a handful of the primary concerns faced by today's modern working women.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a poll by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the modern working woman faces a number of significant issues and concerns, from maintaining a healthy work-life balance to the gender pay gap. An attorney from Denver, Colorado, Kelly Hyman takes a closer look at the poll's findings."The list of concerns, some of which are critical, highlighted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation poll affect women in all aspects of business," suggests Hyman, "in many, if not all, of the leading economies in today's developed world."According to the foundation, its data captures how modern working women feel, how they believe that they fare in the workplace, and how they tackle the myriad of other challenges that they—as well as colleagues of any gender—face day-to-day.The organization states that while countless statistics surrounding professional, modern, working women—and women in business more generally—already exist, few capture these challenges or issues adequately or succinctly enough. "Existing data and statistics, arguably, don't show us the entire picture," adds Kelly Hyman It's with this firmly in mind that the Thomson Reuters Foundation, backed and supported by the Rockefeller Foundation, sought to poll more than 9,500 women at work for the issues which they, personally, feel affect them most profoundly.A registered charity in the United States and the United Kingdom, the Thomson Reuters Foundation is the London-based charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, a Canadian global information and news network. The Rockefeller Foundation, meanwhile, is a private foundation based in New York City, established by the six-generation Rockefeller family, and whose mission is to improve the well-being of humanity around the world."All of the data collected," Hyman points out, "came from so-called 'advanced economies,' all of which are in the G20."According to the research, in fifth place among highlighted concerns was children and career, while in fourth place was career opportunities. Third was harassment, while second centered around equal pay, with four in every 10 women polled seeing the gender pay gap as a key issue."In first place, however," says Hyman, "and perhaps unsurprisingly, was maintaining a healthy work-life balance."The majority of those polled suggested that maintaining a healthy work-life balance was a key concern in their professional endeavors."All of the issues highlighted are important and must be addressed," adds Denver attorney Kelly Hyman, wrapping up, "however, based on the figures, it may be suggested that we begin by gaining a better understanding of the difficulties faced by modern working women in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and then approach the rest of the issues from there."A graduate of UCLA and the University of Florida College of Law, Kelly Hyman is an attorney at Franklin D. Azar & Associates focused on class actions and mass tort litigation. A staunch advocate for women's rights whose other interests include the law, current events, social justice, voting rights, female empowerment, and mindfulness, she is happily married to federal judge Paul G. Hyman, Jr.



