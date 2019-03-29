PremierPay Is Changing The Way Merchants Do Business With Launch Of Its New Platform

Canadian service provider PremierPay has recently launched a new comprehensive payment platform set to disrupt the retail and e-commerce payment industry.

AURORA, ON, CANADA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian service provider PremierPay has recently launched a new comprehensive payment platform set to disrupt the retail and e-commerce payment industry. The first of its kind in Canada, PremierPay allows merchants to accept payments online and on mobile apps from cash-based systems, such as Interac Email Transfers, Interac Online, and EFT.

“Both consumers and retailers have a desire for additional payment options for online, mobile & instore purchases. And interestingly, while a majority of consumers do not want to carry cash, they would prefer to pay with cash if a payment option giving them fast, convenient, and secure digital access to their cash was offered by the retailer,” explains Matthew Moore, PremierPay CEO. “PremierPay’s offering accomplishes this and gives retailers more choice for their customers at the point of sale. Additionally, PremierPay’s solution gives retailers safe and secure options for their back-office payments to suppliers and vendors.”

Using the existing Interac and Canadian Payment Association infrastructure allows this new entrant to the market provide a simple and convenient way for consumers to pay for goods and services. The payment process was carefully crafted to allow fewer clicks in order to increase cart completion rates.

As one of the first PSPs to provide Interac e-Transfers to high-volume online retailers, PremierPay has evolved payment options to address an emerging need by retailers to allow retailers to accept their customers’ preferred payment methods and allow customers to make purchases without relying on credit.

PremierPay’s suite of services include directDebit, directDebitPlus, directCredit, InteractOnline, and emailMoney. With a multitude of payment methods and currencies, merchants can accept and send payments online and via mobile all over the globe. The company’s smartPOS software is currently in development, which will bring the PremierPay platform to brick-and-mortar retail.

About PremierPay:

Based out of Toronto, Canada, PremierPay is becoming the best way to accept alternative payments online and on mobile apps. While others focus on the merchant's needs, PremierPay is focused on making the customer's experience more pleasant, quicker and more secure. We believe that happy customers will make happier merchants. For more information, visit http://www.premierpay.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.