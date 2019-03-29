Jorge Zuniga Blanco On What To Look For When Hiring A Civil Engineer

What to look for when hiring a civil engineer for a project.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civil engineers are typically used by clients that need someone to plan, manage and develop construction projects. They can provide consultation and assist with planning and designing projects, as well as oversee surveys and offer construction management services, regardless of whether it’s a private or a public development project. When deciding on the perfect civil engineer for a project, it’s important to consider several factors. Choosing the right individual for the job will determine how the venture proceeds and is crucial to both the success and the quality of the development phase of the project. Jorge Zuniga Blanco is a certified civil engineer and shares what attributes to contemplate when looking for someone to manage a construction project.

One of the first things to consider is the accreditation of the individual. Explains Zuniga, “When looking for a civil engineer for a project, make sure that the person is licensed and permitted by all appropriate government agencies. Ask for credentials and verify these with the local government licensing division.”

Review the work history of the individual, as well. The more experience, the better, but you should also look at the type of work that has been accomplished. For example, if the project calls for the construction of a warehouse, look for experience in warehouse construction. The civil engineer doesn’t need to have exclusive experience managing warehouse projects, but the resume should provide some type of history in that particular area. A diverse resume will also be attractive, as it will show that the engineer has a broad range of experience across multiple disciplines. This will lead to faster, more accurate design options, which ultimately means less money spent.

Find out about the equipment and personnel the individual can provide. Make sure he or she can supply all necessary equipment and able-bodied workers in order to feel confident that the project will run according to schedule, saving valuable time, resources and money.

Cost is always a factor when hiring anyone, and the same holds true when looking at civil engineers. Says Zuniga, “The cost of hiring a particular civil engineer has to be weighed against other factors, including experience and equipment availability to ensure there is a balance between the cost and the quality of the results to be provided.”

Individuals who have a strong background in regulatory changes will also be a better option than someone who has little experience. If a developer wishes to purchase land to construct an apartment complex, for example, a qualified civil engineer with knowledge of regulatory changes will be able to quickly determine if there are any building restrictions imposed on that particular piece of property.

One characteristic that cannot be overlooked is creativity. Creativity is, without a doubt, an important talent for a civil engineer to possess and the level of creativity will be visible in some of the previous projects. This trait will go a long way toward ensuring the project is unique and that the individual isn’t content just sitting back without providing input.

Finding the right civil engineer doesn’t have to be an impossible task. Once the perfect solution is found, make sure to develop the relationship and keep it going so that future collaborations are easily created and projects will get off the ground faster. You will also avoid the hassle of having to repeat the same process every time a civil engineer is needed.

About Jorge Zuniga Blanco

Jorge Zuniga Blanco is a professional certified civil engineer who has helped different organizations across the globe. He has a diverse background of industries to his credit, giving him the ability to relate and contribute to business owners in a variety of markets, and has been a civil engineer for more than 20 years.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.