Storage Commander LLC Hosts Education Panel at ISS 2019 World Expo

Industry experts discuss Mastering the Fine Art of Self-Storage Automation

Perfecting the customer experience is crucial for the self-storage industry” — Kevin Kerr, Storage Commander

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storage Commander Software, provider of the Storage Commander property management software, has partnered with self-storage industry cooperative Storelocal to co-panel an educational presentation titled “Mastering the Fine Art of Self-Storage Automation” at the 2019 Inside Self Storage (ISS) World Expo. The discussion, taking place on April 2 at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, will share with registered attendees the latest trends in automation while exploring topics such as lead-to-lease technology, revenue management and enhancing customer service through automation.

Panelists include Kevin Kerr, Marketing Manager for Storage Commander Software, Lance Watkins, CEO and Owner of Storage Outlet, Travis Morrow, President-Self Storage Division at Strat Property Management and Terry Bagley, President of Door Entry & Facility Automation Division at Janus International.

Robert Chiti, Chairman and CEO of OpenTech Alliance will act as moderator.

“As pioneers of automated technology in the self-storage industry, we are honored to partner with our esteemed peers at Storage Commander on conveying the importance of automation in strengthening customer relations,” Travis Morrow said.

Kevin Kerr of Storage Commander added, “We are very pleased about this year’s conference focusing on perfecting the self-storage customer experience, as there is no topic more crucial for the industry. We look forward to sharing our joint expertise.”

Storage Commander Software serves self-storage facilities throughout the world with its industry leading property management software platform, Storage Commander. Storelocal, a cooperative comprised of self-storage owners that leverages innovative technologies and partnerships to bring best-in-class service offerings to its members, offers Storage Commander as part of its Tenant™ suite of technology products and services.

About Storage Commander Software

Storage Commander Software (www.storagecommander.com) is a leading provider of property management software. IT engineers Thomas V. Smith, CEO and U.S. veteran, and Jeff Power, CIO, developed the proprietary Storage Commander software that now reaches users throughout the U.S., Canada, Central America, South America, Australia / New Zealand and South Africa.

About Storelocal

Storelocal is a co-op owned by independent self-storage operators. We develop unassisted move-in technology and offer brand services that increase the profitability of our members. In just five years we have grown to more than 1,200 facilities, including 12 of the top 50 operators, making Storelocal the 4th largest self-storage owner entity in the U.S. Storelocal is proud to introduce Tenant™ - "Making technology easy and unassisted move-ins a reality." For more information, visit www.storelocal.com.



