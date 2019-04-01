Silicon Germanium (SiGe) Substrates In Stock

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,773 in the last 365 days.

SOUTH BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have the following Silicon Germanium Substrates in stock for research and production.

Pls see below for the SiGe on Si wafer general specification, Mini order qty. 10~15pcs, price depends on customer's requirements.
Substrate
Description Prime, Single crystal Silicon
Diameter 100mm, 150mm, 200mm
Thickness Semi-Standard
Resistivity 1-100 Ohm.cm
Type P-type/N-type
Polish One side epi polished
Orientation (100)
Epitaxial layer
Composition SixGe1-x
Thickness Upon-requst
Dopant None
Stress state Strained/Relaxed

