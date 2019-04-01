Silicon Germanium (SiGe) Substrates In Stock

Wafers from A-Z

Silicon Germanium (SiGe)strained silicon for research/production.

Why buy substrates in volume if you don't have to? Buy as few as one substrate and save!” — Christian J. Baker

SOUTH BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We have the following Silicon Germanium Substrates in stock for research and production.Pls see below for the SiGe on Si wafer general specification, Mini order qty. 10~15pcs, price depends on customer's requirements.SubstrateDescription Prime, Single crystal SiliconDiameter 100mm, 150mm, 200mmThickness Semi-StandardResistivity 1-100 Ohm.cmType P-type/N-typePolish One side epi polishedOrientation (100)Epitaxial layerComposition SixGe1-xThickness Upon-requstDopant NoneStress state Strained/Relaxed



