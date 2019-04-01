Silicon Germanium (SiGe) Substrates In Stock
Silicon Germanium (SiGe)strained silicon for research/production.
Pls see below for the SiGe on Si wafer general specification, Mini order qty. 10~15pcs, price depends on customer's requirements.
Substrate
Description Prime, Single crystal Silicon
Diameter 100mm, 150mm, 200mm
Thickness Semi-Standard
Resistivity 1-100 Ohm.cm
Type P-type/N-type
Polish One side epi polished
Orientation (100)
Epitaxial layer
Composition SixGe1-x
Thickness Upon-requst
Dopant None
Stress state Strained/Relaxed
Christian Baker
+1 617-413-1577
email us here
UniversityWafer, Inc.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.