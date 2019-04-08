Kenneth P. Rebong, MD starts Blog about Pediatric Medical Issues

Dr Kenneth Rebong, medical doctor, California Office of Dr Kenneth Rebong, San Jose, CA Dr Kenneth Rebong Profile on MedicoGazette Kenneth Rebong, MD, doctor in California Dr Kenneth Rebong Profile on Hippocratesguild

However, I caution patients and their parents to review medical issues with their primary care pediatrician who has their medical history and other relevant information.” — Dr. Kenneth Rebong, Pediatrician

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Kenneth Rebong , an experienced pediatrician, started a Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about the many pediatric and health issues so that the public and patients can easily understand the underlying medical issues and treatments. The Blog is available at https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ In his Blog, Dr. Rebong will provide information to the public about issues such as:• Vaccinations• Infections• Sports injuries• Vitamins and other supplements• Healthy weight• Cold & FluDr. Rebong explains that “in today’s busy pediatric practices medical doctors and their staff rarely have the time to answer all questions that the patients have. The patients (and/or their parents) start searching on the internet. One should not act based solely on information found on the internet, but instead review the issues with the pediatrician who has the patient’s medical history. Also, when patients research online, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson, or contradictory information. I hope to fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”For example, many people hear and talk about diabetes, which affects many children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 208,000 people younger than 20 years have been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is a disease characterized by high sugar/glucose levels in your blood. Glucose is generally found in the foods you eat. The hormone insulin helps this glucose to enter your cells, and release energy. As per the CDC, there are currently 30.3 million people in America that suffer from diabetes. Diabetes can further be broken down in Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes.Type 1 diabetes happens when your body cannot make insulin. People suffering from Type 1 diabetes need insulin shots on a daily basis.Type 2 diabetes happens when your body cannot use or make insulin too well. In this case, you are required to take medicine or insulin shots to manage your diabetes. This type of diabetes is the most prevalent.Finally, gestational diabetes is a kind of diabetes that happens to some women when they are pregnant. It usually goes away once they give birth, but even so, these women are at a higher risk of acquiring diabetes at a later point in their life.Dr. Rebong cautions patients and their parents to review medical issues with their primary care pediatrician who has their medical history and other relevant information.Dr. Rebong’s blog is available at https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ About Dr. Kenneth P. Rebong Dr. Kenneth Pomar Rebong , MD, a medical doctor in San Jose, California, focusses on pediatrics. He graduated from FEUNRMF University, Manila and completed his Pediatric Residency at RUTGERS University, New Brunswick, New Jersey.

