DOMINION ENERGY ENLISTED AS NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Dominion Energy as one of their newest corporate members. The leading certification agency who works with businesses of all sizes, is continually seeking relationships with companies that prioritize and value supplier diversity. As one of the nation’s largest gas and electric utility companies in the United States, Dominion Energy’s business model presents significant opportunities for certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SDVOBs).“Dominion Energy has a long history of supporting our military and Veterans. We make it a priority to recruit and retain military veterans - One in five new hires is a Veteran. Dominion Energy is excited to join the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and we look forward to supporting the NVBDC in their efforts to help grow and advance all veteran-owned businesses. In an environment where quality, integrity, and commitment are valued so highly, it should be no wonder that Dominion Energy calls upon veterans for some of our most important products and services. Each year, we strive to aggressively expand our supplier diversity program and we are committed to increasing our engagement opportunities with veteran-owned businesses”. Wendy Wellener – Vice President Shared Services.The nation-wide company actively promotes their Supplier Diversity Program, and recognizes that having diverse suppliers presents opportunities to continually innovate. “Companies who subscribe to the business practice of having a diverse supply chain are valued by NVBDC. Dominion Energy is a great example of a company who maintains their competitive advantage by working with minority groups including certified Veteran Business Owners,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion dollar market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and corporations such as, Kellogg's, General Motors, Ford, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Minnesota, Facebook, BMW, Google, Microsoft, Apple and many more.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



