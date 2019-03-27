Learn All About the Senior Care Solutions Comfort Keepers can Provide Your Family

In-Home Care Options for the Elderly!

We believe Interactive Caregiving contributes to longer, healthier, more purposeful lives for seniors.” — Michele Berman, Owner

This informative eBook on senior care starts with a question that you are likely asking yourself: “I need in-home care help. What should I do now?” When a member of your family faces the challenges of aging, you want to be there for them and you want to help them. But it’s a large responsibility with a lot of challenges that you may not be fully prepared to handle. You too need help and that begins with the power of information.

Comfort Keepers of Philadelphia has drawn on its 20 years of experience with in-home care for the elderly to construct this informative digital guide that contains the answers you’ve been searching for when it comes to senior care solutions for your family member.

In-Home Care Questions Answered

This three-chapter tome delves into the most important questions you face right now:

1. How do you know if your family member actually needs in-home care?

2. Once you’ve determined that, how do you talk to your loved one about in-home care?

3. And finally, how much does in-home care cost?

Those aren’t the only questions you may have, but they are enough to get you started on the path to determining what is best for you and your family. Comfort Keepers of Philadelphia offers our expert, loving, In-Home Care solutions throughout the Philadelphia metropolitan area and we have helped countless families face these daunting questions.

In-Home Care Guidelines From Comfort Keepers Philly

To know a little bit more about the distinctive way we approach the care for your loved ones let’s delve into the concept of Interactive Caregiving. At Comfort Keepers, we provide your senior loved one with professional at home caregivers who are carefully matched to your loved one’s unique needs. But many other home care companies make that same claim. What sets Comfort Keepers apart is our specially trained team transforms day-to-day caregiving into opportunities for meaningful conversation and activities that engage and enrich the lives of seniors physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally. We call this Interactive Caregiving.

We believe Interactive Caregiving contributes to longer, healthier, more purposeful lives for seniors; in fact, many research studies point to the health benefits of active living in later life.

An Interactive Caregiving plan is created for each client based on his or her personality, unique interests, health, and abilities. So while you get the standard level of service, and an expert at home caregiver will come to your family member’s home to assist with the various personal care tasks your loved one needs help with, Interactive Caregiving raises the level. Our caregivers maintain the balance of care and support your loved one needs to live a quality life while also maintaining the independence they have earned.

Additional Elder Care Services that Comfort Keepers Philadelphia can Provide

In addition to the personal care and in-home companionship services, Comfort Keepers Philadelphia also provides specialized care including Alzheimer’s care, dementia care, end of life care and respite care services.



About Comfort Keepers Philadelphia:

Owners Michele Berman and her brother, Marc Reisman, took over Huntington Valley Comfort Keepers in 2000, when their father, Richard Reisman, was diagnosed with lung cancer and became increasingly ill. They experienced firsthand the care and comfort provided by Comfort Keepers. In fact, Richard Reisman originally started the business when his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. At that time, there weren’t many options for those in need of additional support and quality care. Today, the owners are proud to carry on the legacy of their father, but they are even more proud of the difference Comfort Keepers is making to those who need their help the most.

To find out more about Comfort Keepers' commitment to excellence, please call 215.885.9140.

