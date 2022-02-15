CompuCycle's Secure and Compliant E-waste Shredding Services for Businesses Throughout the USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Not every document, thing, or piece of information is destined for destruction. It is true that data leaks are rampant today, and businesses need to keep themselves as secure as possible. However, if shredding something minimizes safety instead of enhancing it, the purpose of shredding becomes counterproductive. There are some considerations businesses should keep in mind. More productive things can be done than performing electronic disposal of every unneeded device. Some devices can be refurbished and remarketed with the value going back to the customer’s bottom line.
CompuCyle is a certified IT asset disposal company that focuses on responsible IT asset disposal and secure hard drive data destruction needs of a large number of businesses in and across the United States. There are several electronic disposal services to choose from, but most of them are not certified, or they operate with just a shredder.
Our true value proposition is that CompuCycle is one of the few e-waste disposal companies that recycle all the processed and shredded devices. The team collects materials, such as steel, copper, aluminum, plastics, and boards from the shredded waste and sends it directly to the mills and refineries to manufacture other products.
Recycling all IT assets is not an optimally efficient way of disposing of e-waste as many devices can be repurposed and reused. Any equipment that can be resold will provide the customer value back to assist in their bottom line.
Recently, CompuCycle received a call from a large-scale software company that needed electronic disposal and hard drive shredding. Our logistics team scheduled a pickup time and reached their facility with GPS monitored truck. The business had locked rooms to put all their end-of-life or obsolete electronics. Years of accumulation had rendered their storage space full, and they collected all the devices and brought them directly to the facility to be processed.
IT started by checking and sorting out all the devices for their functionality and operability. 28% of the electronics were completely drained of their usage. 41% of the electronics’ primary function was not working, but the secondary functions were fixable. The remaining equipment was outdated but still in working condition and could be refurbished.
CompuCycle is R2 certified and follows the Responsible Recycling guidelines and regulations while performing electronic disposal and hard drive data destruction. All of the gadgets were thoroughly tested and retested using various approaches.
The company was extremely impressed with hard drive shredding services and partnered with us for all their future electronic disposal and data sanitization needs. The CEO of the company later told us that she did not know that their scrap electronics and e-waste could yield value for them and that she felt ‘really glad’ about her end-of-life assets being recycled and not adding to the junk in landfills.
Electronic disposal requires specialized equipment that a responsible and certified company like CompuCycle can handle. Always look for a certified, credible, secure, and responsible e-waste and hard drive data destruction company for any e-waste disposal needs. It can be difficult to determine if a specific kind of electronics can and should be shredded or not. Check out the list of electronics that CompuCycle accepts or get in touch with CompuCycle’s team for any queries.
It is critical to select an R2 certified company because a non-certified company is not required to have an Environmental, Health, and Safety Management System that is audited annually by a 3rd Party Company and is not required to comply with all applicable environmental, health, and safety, and data security legal requirements.
It is also important to know that a non-certified company is not restricted from exporting equipment containing Focus Materials (potentially hazardous materials).
For responsible IT asset disposal, secure hard drive destruction/hard drive shredding services, data center decommissioning, relocation services, liquidation, refurbishing, e-recycling, inventory services, and electronics asset management, get in touch with CompuCycle today. For more information, please visit www.compucycle.com
John Smith
Other