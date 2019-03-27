Dies, Jigs And Tools, Global, Segments, Regions, Countries, Size, Growth, Shares, M&A, Opportunities, Strategies

The Business Research Company

The global jigs and fixtures and dies manufacturing market reached a value of nearly $56.8 billion in 2018

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global jigs and fixtures and dies manufacturing market reached a value of nearly $56.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a rate of 8.6% from 2014, and is expected to grow at a rate of 9.3% to nearly $88.8 billion by 2023. The stamping and other tools segment accounted for the largest share of the die set, jig and fixture manufacturing market in 2018, mainly due to the higher price of these tools compared with dies and jigs and fixtures.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the jigs, tool and die manufacturing market in 2018, accounting for 45.6% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, the fastest growth in the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market will take place in Asia-Pacific where it is forecast to grow at a rate of 12.1%, followed by Eastern Europe where growth at a rate of 11.7% is expected. China is the largest country in terms of value in the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market. China and India are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at rates of 13.1% and 12.1% respectively.

Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Global Market Opportunities And Strategies is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides market analysis and forecasts. The report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Markets Covered: Global dies, jigs and other tools market, stamping and other tools market, jigs and fixtures market, dies market

Data Segmentations: Dies, jigs and other tools market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (dies, jigs and fixtures, stamping and other tools) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Market Organizations Covered: Allmatic-Jakob Spannsysteme Gmbh, Kennametal, Inc, Midway Rotary Die Solutions, Misumi Group Inc and Roto-Die Company, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Per capita average dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market expenditure, global and by country; global dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market patents; dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Die Set, Jig, And Fixture Manufacturing Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for tool and die design, jigs and other tools manufacturing companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include companies investing in automation technologies to reduce production time, and Midway Rotary Die Solutions’ growth strategy which aims at expanding its business through offering a broad cutting dies product portfolio to its customers.

Opportunities for Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global dies, jigs and other tools industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 180

Number of Figures: 68

Number of Tables: 78

