Sequencing Market, Global, Segments, Regions, Countries, Size, Forecasts, Competition, Key Players

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By type of product, consumables are the largest segment of the sequencing market, at 65.6% of the global whole in 2018; sequencing services are the fastest-growing segment, rising at a rate of 25.4%.

North America was the largest region in the sequencing market in 2018, accounting for 51.2% of the global market. It was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Going forward, the fastest growth in the sequencing market will take place in Asia-Pacific where it will grow at 20.4% a year, followed by Rest of the World (ROW) where growth at 19.6% is expected.

Download A Free Sample Copy Of Sequencing Global Market @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2326&type=smp

The USA is the largest country in terms of value in the sequencing market. China and India have the fastest growth, growing at 21.9% and 20.6% a year respectively.

The sequencing market is concentrated. The top ten competitors in the sequencing market made up 78.3% of the total market in 2017. Major players in the sequencing market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V.

Sequencing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sequencing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts sequencing market size and growth for the global sequencing market, sequencing market segments and geographies, sequencing trends, next-generation sequencing (NGS) market drivers and third-generation sequencing (3Gs) market drivers and restraints, sequencing market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The series has over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The sequencing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Sequencing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global sequencing market, next generation sequencing market, third generation sequencing market, sanger sequencing market.

Data Segmentations: Sequencing market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (next generation sequencing market, third generation sequencing market, sanger sequencing market) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Sequencing Market Organizations Covered: Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Global sequencing market metrics, sequencing market size, percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average sequencing expenditure, global and by country; global sequencing market In 2023- countries offering most new opportunities, global sequencing market in 2023- segments offering most new opportunities, sequencing market supply chain, sequencing market product analysis, sequencing market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, sequencing market innovations, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Sequencing Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for companies in the sequencing market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include sequencing companies using nanopore technologies to accelerate research and development, and Eurofins Scientific SE’s growth strategy to strengthen its footprint in the sequencing market by acquiring similar companies.

Opportunities For Companies In The Sequencing Sector: The report reveals where the global sequencing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 155

Number of Figures: 67

Number of Tables: 71

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Sequencing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023:

Biobanks Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies 2023

Diabetes Therapies Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023

Healthcare Analytics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022

Telehealth Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.