Rizk Law Starts Investigation of Death of Infant Found Unresponsive at Little Big Blessings Daycare

9-Month-Old Baby's Death and Delay in Reporting it has Sparked Calls for an Investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney's Office

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While state lawmakers call for an investigation into the death of nine-month-old William Cannon in August of last year, Rizk Law has begun an investigation. Cannon died in his mother and father's arms at Oregon Health & Science University just two days after he was found unresponsive at Little Big Blessings Daycare in Eugene, Oregon.

Our firm is asking the public for any information about Cannon's death and Little Big Blessings Daycare. William Cannon's parents, Jenna and Tyler, have been looking for answers for the past seven months. Both our firm and William's parents are committed to working to help prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening to another family.

Cannon's death was not made public until this month, following an following an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive, despite the fact federal regulations require Oregon's Early Learning Division to disclose any child deaths at licensed child care facilities in a timely fashion. Emails confirm the Office of Child Care was ready to acknowledge Cannon's death the day it happened – there was a draft statement about it that was never released.

Earlier this month, journalists from The Oregonian/OregonLive talked to a spokeswoman for the Office of Child Care, which is part of the Early Learning Division. She said she could not acknowledge the death because partner agencies had not authorized disclosure. She also said even though federal regulations mandate timely disclosure, they do not mandate a specific date for telling the public.

Two weeks ago, Governor Kate Brown publicly acknowledged she was informed about Cannon's death when it happened. According to an email from her office, the Early Learning Division did not reveal the death because there was an ongoing investigation – current practice is not to disclose deaths when there is an ongoing investigation.

Brown also said she welcomes an independent investigation into Cannon's death - the leader of the Republicans in the Oregon House of Representatives, Rep. Carl Wilson, has called for a formal investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brown said her office is working to ensure regulations on child care facilities are stronger and said her office has responded to many public records requests related to Cannon's death.

If you have any information about William Cannon's death, or issues with Little Big Blessings Daycare, please contact us today. Our conversation is completely confidential.



