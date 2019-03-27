Jack Bousquet / Stroke Survivor / Operation:Scrubs Keynote Speaker

Billion Dollar Stroke Survivor To Share Story With Operation:Scrubs Nurses

It's amazing what you can still accomplish with only half a brain.” — Jack Bousquet

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Bousquet isn’t a billionaire. He’s not even a millionaire. As an owner's representative, however, he's responsible for an impressive 6-billion in real estate development.

What’s more impressive is the last 2-billion came after suffering a massive stroke, then thinking, “It’s amazing what you can still accomplish with only half a brain.”

On May 6, National Nurses Day and National Stroke Month, Bousquet will share his amazing and inspirational stroke and recovery story as the keynote stroke survivor speaker at Operation:Scrubs – an innovative and historic continuing education symposium for stroke and neuroscience nurses representing California 180+ comprehensive, primary and stroke-ready hospitals.

The symposium ends with a reception and a 2-hour harbor dinner cruise aboard the Marina Del Rey based luxury yacht, FantaSea One, during which Nye and Bousquet will be available to visit with attending nurses, event sponsors, guests and invited news media.

For the remainder of National Stroke Week (May 6-12), Bousquet will join Operation: Scrubs CEO/founder, Pamela Jane Nye, for stroke-related television and radio appearances and interviews.

According to Nye, she’ll be discussing and answering questions regarding Operation: Scrubs, her nationwide “See-a-Nurse? Thank-a-Nurse” Challenge, the Maverick Nurse or Florence Nightingale 2.0 moniker buzz, along with stroke symptom recognition, the necessity for timely action, stroke recovery, and prevention.

As an inspiring example of potential stroke recovery, Bousquet will share stories about his stroke experience, what he believed was necessary and responsible for his recovery, and the challenges he still faces to date.

Fo:r prior Operation:Scrubs media release and story coverage, see https://operationscrubs.org/In-The-News.html, or search "Pamela Jane Nye Operation Scrubs" on Google, Bing or Yahoo>

FantaSea One, flagship of FantaSea Yachts, Inc., is the Official Venue and Headquarters of Operation:Scrubs.



