Duane Blanton Plumbing Offers 24/7 Emergency Plumbing in Lake and McHenry County, IL

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 30 years of professional plumbing experience, Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. is proud to extend their service offerings with 24/7 emergency plumbing services throughout Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Within this extended service network, the plumbers and technicians of Duane Blanton are able to provide round-the-clock solutions for emergency issues such as burst pipes, ruptured sewer lines, clogged and overflowing fixtures, gas line repairs, and damaged water heaters.

Based in Round Lake, Illinois, Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. has been a proud, prominent business within the community, providing plumbing and service solutions in addition to providing support for their neighbors through athletic organization sponsorships and philanthropic outreach. Extending the coverage area for their 24/7 emergency plumbing repairs and services is a natural extension for Duane Blanton to continue providing upstanding service to the local communities they hold dear.

The plumbers of Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. are active members of the Quality Service Contractors Association, the premier organization of its kind in North America, and they are committed to showcasing their quality service through timely arrival to service calls, and through completion of each job thoroughly, with quality equipment and materials.

To contact Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Draining, Inc. for service in Lake county, please call (847) 459-3979

To contact Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Draining, Inc. for service in McHenry county, please call (815) 444-1027





