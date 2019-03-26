Register Your Team Today for Eighth Annual Golf Classic

There are few sports the exemplify self-reliance more than the competitive sport of golf. The 8th annual Daniel D. Wright Golf Classic builds self reliance.

This event has become one that our supporters don’t want to miss and also provides an insight to people unfamiliar with our organization. Thank you to Grandezza for the use of their beautiful course.” — Ismael Hernandez

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are few sports the exemplify self-reliance more than the competitive sport of golf. The desire and dedication an individual must develop is paramount to their success. Proceeds from this effort will go to fund and expand FVI’s Self Reliance Club project, which includes elementary and middle schools in Lee and Collier County.The eighth annual Daniel D. Wright Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 7:30 am to 3 pm at Grandezza Golf and Country Club, located at 11481 Grande Oaks Boulevard in Estero. Founder and Executive Director Ismael Hernandez is asking for teams to register before it’s too late. Proceeds from this effort will go to fund and expand FVI’s Self Reliance Clubs (SRC) initiative, now an international program.Registration begins at 7:30 am the day of the tournament and the event includes a continental breakfast, 18 holes of golf at one of the best and most challenging courses in southwest Florida, signature barbeque luncheon, raffles, and silent auction items, and a short program. In addition to fabulous golf, there are contests and prizes for the participants. A shotgun start and scramble format help golfers traverse through the green.Initially started in Lee and Collier counties, the SRC includes elementary and middle schools. This initiative provides students with the opportunity to earn money for school and other education-related supplies through the achievement of goals, school performance, extra-curricular activities like urban farming, and volunteerism; achievement and reward that comes from the initiative, hard work, and self-reliance. The SRC helps our young people make the connection between hard work, self-reliance, and accomplishment. Corporate and individual sponsorships are still available for this anticipation and well attended event. Individual and team golf registrations are also available.“This event has become one that our supporters don’t want to miss and also provides an insight to people unfamiliar with our organization,” states Ismael Hernandez, Executive Director of the Institute. The scramble format is popular and golfers of all ages and skill levels participate. Grandezza is an incredible site and the day promises to be memorable for everyone involved.Sponsorship information, registration for the golf tournament and to learn more about the Freedom and Virtue Institute , visit www.fvigolf.com or contact Angeli Chin at angeli@fvinstitute.org. Special thanks to Grandezza for the use of their facility, The Gallagher Foundation as the title sponsor and all sponsors and registered players.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.