BEAVER, PA, US, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Newtz has been selected to showcase at the 12th annual Singer-Songwriter Music Conference & Showcase of Cape May and will perform at The Rusty Nail (205 Beach Ave. Cape May, NJ 08204) on March 30th at 8PM.

SS Cape May celebrates new music and over 150 participating acts and artists will shine with nightly performances at select local venues. The music conference also features two afternoons of music business panels, workshops, clinics, mentoring & demo listening sessions and musical keynotes at the historic Congress Hall Hotel Grand Ballroom and Harrison Conference Center.

Signed to Big Noise Records, he lists influences as far-ranging as Genesis, the Outlaws, Luther Vandross, and Incubus but says his sound is most similar to another of his favorite bands, Toad the Wet Sprocket.

In 2016, Joe Newtz was placed on the Official Ballot for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards by The Recording Academy in the following categories: Best Rock Performance (‘Falling In’), Best Rock Performance (‘Save Me’), and Best Rock Song (‘Falling In’).



