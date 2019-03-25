Entrepreneur Gasper Guarrasi shares the importance of humanitarianism

Humanitarian, entrepreneur, and lifestyle business visionary Gasper Guarrasi reveals more about his personal and professional humanitarian efforts

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A respected humanitarian and serial entrepreneur, Gasper Guarrasi , from Southern California, is a frequent and generous supporter of charities including the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and Save the Children. He has also partnered with fellow humanitarians and celebrities including Paula Abdul, Misty May, and Dr. Oz on numerous, revolutionary, well-being-focused products and services. Here, Guarrasi shares more about his many charitable efforts and ongoing humanitarian work."As a humanitarian, I'm driven to innovate and to employ my entrepreneurial know-how to make the world a better place," explains Guarrasi.Further to partnering with the likes of Paula Abdul and Misty May, and with Dr. Oz to create easy-to-use fitness products designed to make a difference in people's lives, Gasper Guarrasi, as CEO of G2 Lifestyles, also created and marketed the first child's yoga mat, designed to assist children in developing a fun attitude toward life, health, and well-being. Guarrasi further developed and subsequently contributed products designed to help children with autism, as well as teaming up with Nickelodeon to create a 'fun and play' mat tailored toward fostering an enjoyment of fitness and exercise from a young age."I'm involved with various charities, too," explains Guarrasi, "and I'm immensely passionate about making a difference in the lives of other people."A keen environmentalist, Guarrasi is also the man behind Frog Environmental, one of America's largest environmental firms in the field of stormwater pollution prevention and compliance, and has been highly active in supporting the cleaning of the environment, both in California and nationally, as well as overseas."Something I'm particularly enthusiastic about is my belief in making changes right now to improve natural water quality across the board," reveals Guarrasi. All bodies of water and water sources, he says, should be drinkable, swimmable, and sustainable, for both animals and humans alike.Guarrasi has also worked closely with the National Child Obesity Foundation to help young people stay fit and healthy, ensuring the best for their futures. "My motto is, 'Life, love, and laughter,'" says Guarrasi, wrapping up, "and what priceless gifts these are to give to our children, representing the future, as we encourage, support, and guide them."Currently, humanitarian and entrepreneur Gasper Guarrasi is closely involved with numerous charities, organizations, and other good causes. These include the Haitian Disaster Relief Fund, the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, Millers Children's Hospital, the Special Olympics, The Art Of Living Global, the Coalition for Improving Maternity Services, the National Partnership for Women and Families, and March of Dimes.Founder, CEO, and creator of G2 Lifestyles and founder and former CEO of TRAINERbrands, serial entrepreneur and humanitarian Gasper Guarrasi has long enjoyed a fast-paced, competitive lifestyle. In his professional life, Guarrasi's persistent focus, drive, and creativity have all been essential to his achievements, including as president of a $100 million company..



