Paid Subscription from 176th Country Solidifies CanadaQBank as a Leading Provider of Medical Test Prep Software

CanadaQBank, an industry leading provider of online medical and engineering exam study guides, announces a recent subscription from its 176th country.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite its name, CanadaQBank, the provider of online medical and engineering test prep software, provides subscriptions to students all over the globe. Recently, the company announced a paid subscription from its 176th country. That subscription comes from Somalia, a country in the eastern part of Africa.

CanadaQBank provides access to numerous question banks for medical placement and licensing exams in countries like the US, UK, and Canada. The question banks are perfect for students planning to take any of the following:

• AMC CAT

• MCCQE Part 1 and 2

• RCSFE

• PLAB

• SMLE

• USMLE Step 1 and 2

The company’s unique software offers numerous features to students, including two modes: timed and tutor. Timed mode simulates the actual testing environment and requires students to answer a specific number of questions in the allotted time; tutor mode allows students to answer questions at their own pace. Students can also enable topic mode, which allows them to study questions in topics of their choice specific to the exam to which they subscribe.

CanadaQBank also provides a “My Questions and Notes” feature which allows students to ask their own questions related to the ones in the question banks or take notes to help solidify their knowledge. Performance monitoring allows students to see how they score, how their most recent scores compare to previous ones, and even how their scores compare to other students who are taking similar practice exams.

CanadaQBank operates on a subscription-based model and is available on desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones. Visit their website to start your subscription today and choose from one of several affordable payment plans. CanadaQBank is also available to institutions like schools and libraries, allowing them to pass the service on to their students at discounted rates. Students in 176 countries rely on CanadaQBank’s amazing question banks to help them prepare for their exams.

Apps are available for iOS and Android devices as well as the Microsoft Surface and Windows 8.1 or 10 computers.

About the Company: CanadaQBank got its start in 2008, and it launched in August of that year with its current domain – www.CanadaQBank.com. It has since grown from its initial single question bank for the MCCEE with 2000 multiple-choice questions to the huge repository of information it is today. As of March 2019, the company has paid subscribers from 175 of the 195 countries throughout the world, and in May 2019, it will offer its newsletter consisting of important information about licensing exams and the medical industry across 35 distinct newsletters. For more information please visit https://canadaqbank.com.



