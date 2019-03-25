Joylux Named One of the Top Three Most Innovative Companies by Angel Capital Association

Joylux to be honored at the Angel Capital Association's 2019 Summit as a top-three finalist for the prestigious Luis Villalobos Award

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle, WA — March 25, 2019. Joylux, a leading FemTech company using high-tech solutions to improve vaginal health for postpartum and menopausal women, has been named one of the top three most ingenious and innovative companies funded by Angel Capital Association (ACA) members, a membership of 14,000+ accredited angel investors. This year, ACA members nominated 50 companies. Joylux, along with two other companies, will be honored at the national ACA Summit in Chicago on April 25, and one of them will be announced as the final Luis Villalobos Award winner. Joylux, nominated by Seattle’s Alliance of Angels and backed by members of more than a dozen angel groups and funds, is the first female founded FemTech company to receive such honors by the ACA.Joylux is tackling the taboo topic of women’s intimate health through its portfolio of patent-protected home-use solutions using innovative light and thermal energy under the vSculpt and vFit brands. Launched in 2018, Joylux’s products are sold in the US through 200+ physician offices, online through premium e-tailers such as GOOP, and in eight international markets through distributors. More than 50 percent of women will suffer from intimate health issues such as stress incontinence, vaginal dryness, and sexual function concerns at some point in their lives. Although these problems affect hundreds of millions of women and billions are spent globally every year on products to mask the problems, a lack of access to capital has stifled innovation in this market until now.“I’m so thankful for our supportive group of angel investors, many of whom are women. Given the sensitive topic and the male-dominated funding world, raising capital is a challenge. We feel fortunate to have aligned ourselves with investors who not only see the enormous growth potential in women’s intimate health, but also want to provide life-changing solutions for women globally. To be a finalist for this prestigious award validates all the hard work our team has been doing,” says Colette Courtion, Joylux Founder and CEO. Among the angel groups supporting Joylux are Seattle Alliance of Angels, Houston Angel Network, BELLE Capital, Seavest, Portfolia, Sophia Fund, Keiretsu, and Golden Seeds.“We funded Joylux first and foremost because of their experienced team—they have the vision, the sales and marketing expertise, and the grit needed to build a billion-dollar company in this massive, untapped market. Since our investment in 2016, we are impressed with their execution and strong traction. I’m thrilled they will be honored at the ACA conference this year,” says Barbara Boxer, Managing Director, BELLE Capital.About Joylux, Inc.Joylux, Inc. is a global women’s health company offering high-tech, life-chaning solutions for postpartum and menopausal women under the brands Joylux (R), vSculpt (R) and vFit (R). Learn more at www.joyluxinc.com . Follow us @joyluxinc on Facebook. For press inquires, contact Heather Dazell at heather@joyluxinc.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.