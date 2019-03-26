Aspiring Minds acquires BestHire, LLC and welcomes Dr. Fred Rafilson as Chief I/O Psychologist

AI-Powered Talent Evaluation Platform Backed by Science

Employee litigation specialist and former co-founder and CEO of I/O Solutions to spearhead test design and compliance

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose, CA March 26, 2019— Aspiring Minds is pleased to announce the acquisition of BestHire, LLC its 3rd acquisition in recent years and welcomes testing and employee selection expert Fred Rafilson, Ph.D to serve as Chief I/O Psychologist for Aspiring Minds, the world-leading talent evaluation assessment company and pioneer in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), psychometrics and machine-learning (ML) in pre-employment and workforce assessments. The company through the acqusition of BestHire, LLC, Dr. Rafilson’s employment assessment consulting company will enhance its personality assessment product suite.“I’m thrilled Dr. Rafilson has joined our team. Fred brings expert insight into employee assessments and scientific innovations with psychometrics,” said Himanshu Aggarwal, CEO of Aspiring Minds. “Dr. Rafilson’s insight and understanding of today’s millennials will further enhance our expanding portfolio of talent assessments and our ability to help companies hire the best-fit talent.”Dr. Fred Rafilson is an expert in the development and administration of employee assessment programs and has designed and conducted assessments for private sector, federal, state and county/municipal agencies. His focus is to apply the latest scientific and testing innovations to measure the unique abilities of millennials and identify and assess critical characteristics needed for success.Rafilson has authored and published over 30 employment exams that assess cognitive abilities and personality traits, served as an expert for employment litigation cases and worked closely with agencies under DOJ consent decrees. Prior to his appointment as Chief I/O Psychologist, Dr. Rafilson was co-founder of BestHire, LLC and founder and CEO of, I/O Solutions, Inc. Rafilson holds a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the Illinois Institute of Technology and has led personnel selection consulting projects for over three decades.“Aspiring Minds is on the cutting-edge of applying AI in assessments and continues to stay at the forefront using AI and psychometrics to better predict successful employees,” said Dr. Rafilson. “I’m very excited to be on a team led by innovators in the field of assessments.”The Aspiring Minds team along with Dr. Rafilson will be at SIOP 2019 (booth #629) in Washington D.C., National Harbor on April 4-6, 2019 and the SHRM Talent Conference & Expo (booth #1220) in Nashville on April 8-9, 2019.About Aspiring MindsFounded in 2008 by Himanshu Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal, Aspiring Minds continues to innovate in the field of pre-employment and workforce assessments using artificial intelligence (AI), psychometrics, machine-learning and statistics. Its flagship product AMCAT powers the ACT® exam which is administered to millions of candidates annually. Blending the power of AI with the science of psychometrics optimizes the hiring process through an engaging candidate experience. Talent professionals can easily mix and match from a comprehensive portfolio of assessments to measure cognitive abilities, personality traits, language proficiency, and functional skills. Predictive analytics identify high-performing, long-term candidates to take the guesswork out of hiring. Aspiring Minds talent assessments and video interviewing solutions are used across multiple industries including technology, BPO/RPOs, BFSI, retail, banking, manufacturing, automotive, and life sciences and are administered to 5M+ candidates annually in over 3,000 organizations globally – including 100+ in the Fortune-500. The company has offices in the United States, India and China and employees over 300 people. Learn more at aspiringminds.com.

