Magdalena Cuprys, Florida immigration lawyer, successfully obtains bond for detained asylum seeker from Moldova

Immigration Court in Miami, Florida, grants release upon bond for Moldovan citizen who entered on a J-1 visa and may be tortured if sent back to Moldova

T.N. is in danger of being tortured if he were to be sent back to Moldova. Releasing him on bond while his asylum application is pending is the right decision.” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer, Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Cuprys and Associates announced that principal immigration lawyer Magdalena Cuprys successfully accomplished the release of an asylum-seeking Moldovan citizen from custody with a bond.The Moldovan citizen T.N. had originally entered the U.S. with a J-1 exchange visitor visa, and later applied for asylum because of a fear of persecution in Moldova. T.N. has a valid work permit in the U.S. and markets for a hotel and nightclub in Miami Beach. He was twice investigated by Homeland Security Investigation for allegedly illicit activities, but neither investigation resulted in charges. T.N. was nevertheless detained by immigration authorities.Ms. Cuprys successfully argued that T.N. should be released because he poses no threat to national security. She also presented proof that T.N. has contract for his services for the hotel & nightclub in Miami Beach.It is within the discretion of the Attorney General to release on bond a detained alien who is not subject to mandatory detention. The factors for setting an immigration bond include stable employment history, length of residence in the community, family ties, any record of non-appearance in immigration proceedings, and previous criminal or immigration law violations.Ms. Cuprys noted that "T.N. is in danger of being tortured if he were to be sent back to Moldova. Since he has a job and has been part of the local community for a while, releasing him on bond while his asylum application is pending is the right decision." The underlying case is "T.N., #A206-576___."

