Magdalena Cuprys, Florida immigration lawyer, prevails in matter of detained asylum seeker from Venezuela

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security agreed to release Client, originally from Venezuela, on parole until the immigration proceedings are completed.

E.L.V. is one of the many victims trying to flee Venezuela and seek asylum elsewhere. He had proof of the injuries he suffered, and ICE agreed in its discretion to release him from custody ” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer, Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Cuprys and Associates announced that principal immigration lawyer Magdalena Cuprys successfully accomplished the release of a Venezuelan client from custody with a bond. This type of release from immigration detention called "parole" may be granted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in its discretion for humanitarian reasons or for significant public benefit.The Client, E.L.V., had entered the U.S. in February 2019 by crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. He immediately claimed asylum in the U.S. because of his fear of persecution in Venezuela. Because he did not have any other U.S. immigration documents, E.L.V. was detained, transferred to a detention center in Florida, and served with a "Notice to Appear" (NTA).With the assistance of attorney Magdalena Cuprys, E.L.V. provided documentation to ICE, evidencing the persecution he had suffered at the hands of the Venezuelan National Police, such as arbitrary detention and death threats. He unsuccessfully sought the assistance of an attorney to receive government protection. The persecution is likely related to his political activities as part of a Student Group called URBE 2014, as well as his membership in the political movement "Voluntad Popular" founded by Leopoldo Eduardo López Mendoza, a Venezuelan politician currently under house arrest in Venezuela. E.L.V. also had medical records of the physical injuries that he suffered as a result of his political activities. Ms. Cuprys commented that "E.L.V. is one of the many victims trying to flee Venezuela and seek asylum elsewhere. He had proof of the injuries he suffered, and ICE agreed in its discretion to release him from custody while we are working on his asylum case."The underlying case is "E. L.V., #213024___.*** Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm's offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.

