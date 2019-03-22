Energy Focus, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on April 2, 2019

Results to Be Released After the Market Close on Monday, April 1, 2019

SOLON, Ohio, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in LED lighting technologies, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results after the market close on Monday, April 1, 2018 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The earnings release will be followed by a conference call and live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT on April 2, 2019 to discuss the results with the investment community.



Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 1-877-451-6152 within the United States, or 1-201-389-0879 internationally. A replay will be available until April 9, 2019 and will be accessible by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the United States, or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. Please use passcode 13689050 to access the replay.



The call will be archived for 90 days online and will also be available on the Energy Focus investor website, http://investors.energyfocus.com . To access the recording link, click on “Company” in the top menu bar of the Energy Focus corporate website, then select “Investors” from the dropdown menu.



About Energy Focus, Inc.



Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technology. As the creator of the first UL-verified flicker-free LED products, Energy Focus’ products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as safety, health and productivity benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers serve the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education and military markets.



Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, please visit our web site at www.energyfocus.com .



Investor Contact:

/EIN News/ -- Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates, Inc.

ir@energyfocus.com



