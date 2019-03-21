Former Recruiters at Insight Global, a National Staffing Agency, Sue for Unpaid Overtime Wages

Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl Representing Former Insight Global Employees in Class Action Lawsuit Over Unpaid Overtime

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 15, 2019, former employees (Plaintiffs) of Insight Global, LLC ("Insight Global") filed a class and collective action lawsuit (Case No. 1:19-cv-00801-ELH) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. Insight Global is a national staffing agency that specializes in finding job candidates for its clients. Insight Global employs Recruiters to find potential job candidates aligned with a client's specific requirements.

Plaintiffs brought their case on behalf of themselves and other Recruiters who work or worked for Insight Global. Plaintiffs allege that Insight Global violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA") by intentionally misclassifying its Recruiters as salaried, rather than hourly, employees. As a result, Plaintiffs claim that they and other Recruiters were denied overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that the type of work that they and other Recruiters performed did not exempt them from the overtime requirements.

Plaintiffs' attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, "when employees staffed in administrative roles lack any real discretion in the performance of their tasks, they could well be entitled to overtime wages."

According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs and other Recruiters did not have any real decision-making authority. Their tasks simply consisted of screening potential candidates that possessed the requisite credentials required by Insight Global's clients.

Additional information regarding how other Recruiters who work or worked for Insight Global can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Willie, et al. v. Insight Global, LLC (District of Maryland) (Case No. 1:19-cv-00801).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firm has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits in the Baltimore-Washington region. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

