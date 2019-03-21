AZO USA To Discuss Ingredient Handling Challenges at ProFood Tech 2019

AZO Componenter

Systems for Bulk Bag Unloading, Screening and Batching of Minor and Micro Ingredients

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZO, Inc. is offering confirmed appointments with its sales engineering team at ProFoodTech 26-28 March 2019. Food manufacturers who are attending the Chicago show are encouraged to book appointments in advance via the schedule app at http://www.bigbagunloading.com/azo-profood-tech-2019.

The show, which is expected to attract more than 7,000 food industry processing professionals will be held at McCormick Place. AZO’s booth #642 will feature the new modular bulk bag unloading system, the DA360 screener and the AZODOS feeder.

Screeners, which are broadly used in the food industry for removing foreign matter, breaking lumps and loosening product, often require additional steps to dose product and are known for the cleaning challenges they represent. The AZO DA360 screener addresses both issues. Dosing is managed with a dosing screw controlled with an inverter for variable speed. The challenge of cleaning a screener is managed with a toolless inspection and disassembly of the filter basket and the dosing screw. Interlocks ensure operator safety, while ingredient changeovers and routing maintenance are achieved with a substantial reduction in downtime for manufacturers in competitive food processing environments.

AZO’s modular super sack discharge system is built in Germany to satisfy food grade hygiene requirements. Modular components are stocked in the US for rapid shipment from AZO’s centrally located Memphis location. Customized systems including important safety features like electric hoist, and critical operational components like storage and massage pads, are assembled according to customer requirements and can be installed within a week or two.

Experienced Sales Engineer Bill Nesti comments, "ProFood Tech is one of my favorite shows. I always enjoy the in-depth conversations we have with experienced food processing engineers who are constantly looking for carefully engineered systems to help them reduce processing costs and improve food safety and quality."

AZO componenter for accurate weighing of minor and micro food ingredientsThe AZO team will also be presenting engineered componenter solutions for accurately feeding and dosing minor and micro ingredients.

"The ‘Goodie Barrell’ is a nostalgic legacy of long-time food processing operations," says Chuck Kerwin, AZO, Inc. GM, “but it’s inherently inefficient. Our AZO COMPONENTER , including the newly released bucket version, are designed to address the accuracy / quality and cost challenges which are associated with manual weighing of food ingredients."

AZO’s componenter can be installed as additional components or elements of a fully engineered end-to-end solution. A componenter can often pay for itself in a year or less based solely on labor savings, and the improved accuracy is a welcome benefit in facilities focused on quality improvements.

Food industry professionals who will be attending ProFood Tech can book an appointment directly with an AZO sales engineer here and add AZO to your “My Show” Planner here.

Not attending the show but want to schedule a time to speak to an engineer? Grab a time directly on Zach Turner’s calendar here, and visit the AZO, Inc. site at www.BigBagUnloading.com.

About AZO, Inc. - AZO, Inc. engineers, builds and installs components and complete systems for bulk material handling requirements. A wholly owned subsidiary of AZO GmbH + Co. KG, the company supports US customers with technical support from it’s central US location and rapid parts delivery given its proximity to FedEx’s Memphis hub. AZO equipment is used in companies ranging from small, family owned businesses through the world’s best known industrial and consumer products companies. AZO equipment is widely used in industries including food, snack, bakery, chemical, plastics, confectionery and pharmaceuticals.



