Exclusive Interview With James Dahlke, CEO of Maya Preferred 223

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today ZyCrypto had a chance to speak with James Dahlke, founder, and CEO of Maya Preferred 223. Maya Preferred is an ERC-23 token, backed by gold and silver assets based in Mexico, that some in the industry are looking at as an ideal intermediary between the blockchain-based economy and the global financial system.Anticipating Maya Preferred’s forthcoming listing on FatBTC, one of the top-ranked crypto exchanges, ZyCrypto asked Mr. Dahlke about some of the factors that had an instrumental role in the creation of Maya Preferred and where he sees his company moving in the future.ZyCrypto - Please, tell us about the history of Maya Preferred 233. How did you come up with the idea of creating it?James Dahlke - "The word stability came into my mind when creating Maya Preferred 223. What I mean by this is I realized we had an unstable cryptocurrency market, tokens like Bitcoin were trading at tens of thousands of dollars per coin but in reality, had nothing behind them. I also saw tokens trading hundreds of millions of dollars a day based off of nothing, so I decided that this project was going to be different than all of the others. While creating Maya Preferred 223 I knew I had to put tangible assets behind this token, I had to make sure the investors who bought Maya Preferred 223 had an insurance policy in case things went wrong. So I did what the American government did back in the day, I secured each and every Maya Preferred 223 token with gold and silver. Because of that, we were able to provide a book value; now each token was worth something- not based off of a phantom value but real value. I did this because I want to create stability in the cryptocurrency market. I want to use our token to secure and back other tokens. Our doing this will stabilize the cryptocurrency market and allow the market to trade at a much less volatile rate every day and over time we’ll see that cryptocurrency can be a way of life".2) ZyCrypto - Have you been inspired by the success of stablecoins like Tether, DAI or Digix?James Dahlke - "Absolutely. One of the main business plans of ours is using Maya Preferred 223 to back other cryptocurrencies. When looking at some of the other cryptocurrencies out there, it made me realize this was the way to go. Instead of just having tangible assets backing us, we were going to take it to the next level. The next level for us is to continue to add more and more assets to back our token. We’re not just going to stop with the first seven mines that we have in Mexico backing our token. Even though, as of right now, there’s approximately $18,500 backing each and every Maya preferred 223, which is an extraordinary amount of assets, we believe that we need to continue to add more backing to our token. Unlike what you see with Tether, we are not just going to stop with one type of asset backing our token; we have bigger plans. Each time assets are added to our token its book value increases, meaning that with each new acquisition, or new contract signing of additional Gold and Silver Mines to back us, the value of Maya Preferred 223 will increase".3) ZyCrypto - How do you see the current situation in the crypto market? The age of ICOs seems to be passing, isn’t it too late for such startups in 2019?James Dahlke - "Too late? Not at all. What makes us different than all of the other startups in the crypto sphere is that we did not do an ICO. We didn’t believe that putting a pre-market value on our token was right for our investors. We believe that allowing the market to place a value on our token was the only fair way of allowing Maya Preferred 223 to set its value. We believe we will become one of the most well-known tokens in crypto very soon".Full interview here: https://zycrypto.com/exclusive-interview-with-james-dahlke-ceo-of-maya-preferred-223/ Rodrigo Arvide Navapr@mayapreferred.ioMaya Preferred 223,New York, NY USAVoice: +5214421597208



