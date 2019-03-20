VETERAN CERTIFICATION AGENCY NVBDC PARTNERS WITH CONNECT SPACE

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

NVBDC continues to lead the charge in creating opportunities for veteran-owned businesses and we love the fact that our tools will contribute to their mission and success of their program” — Len Gauger, ConnectSpace CEO

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council announces a partnership with the software platform company Connect Space. The matchmaking platform and event-based company have successfully helped NVBDC organize numerous events including the National Veteran Business Matchmaking event in Detroit in 2018 and the upcoming 2019 event in Columbus, Ohio at the National Veteran Memorial & Museum. In addition to providing an exceptional product, and outstanding customer support, Connect Space has agreed to become a corporate supporter of NVBDC and its initiatives."This marks a very exciting time for us here at Connect Space. We’re looking forward to building our relationship with NVBDC. They continue to lead the charge in creating opportunities for veteran-owned businesses and we love the fact that our tools will contribute to their mission and continued growth and success of their program,” said Len Gauger, ConnectSpace CEO.The event management technology company has provided the platform for NVBDC to run business matchmaking events including three upcoming events that will use Connect Space technology, “Our Veteran Business Owners have benefited from our partnership with Connect Space. NVBDC hopes to continue to work with this innovative company who’ve provided exceptional service and product,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion dollar market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and corporations such as, Kellogg's, General Motors, Ford, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Facebook, BMW, Google, Microsoft, Apple and many more.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



