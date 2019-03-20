Veterinary Services Market, Global, Regions, Countries, Size, Forecasts, Analysis, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major trends shaping the animal hospitals and clinics market segment of the veterinary services market include big data analytics, wearables to monitor pet health, electronic health records, technology implementation, specialty service offerings, premium veterinary services, new vaccines against livestock diseases and stem cells therapy to treat animals. Trends in the laboratory services segment of the veterinary services market include molecular biology advances aiding new diagnostic tool offerings, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for early disease detection, and handheld technology use for medical examinations.

The global veterinary services market grew from $73.9 billion in 2013 to $97.8 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% and is expected to grow to $124.4 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 6.20%.

Veterinary Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 covers the pet vet market, the veterinarian outlook, the veterinary services industry, the top veterinary pharmaceutical companies, veterinary industry analysis, and veterinary services market size. It is one of a series of new market and industry reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies in a range of industries, provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers.

Read the Veterinary Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 report from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global veterinary services market, global healthcare market.

Veterinary Service Companies Covered: VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd., CVS Group Plc, The Bargh Memorial Animal Hospital ASPCA, The Animal Medical Center.CA Inc.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and veterinary market forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: Veterinary services market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; animal hospitals market and clinics, laboratory services and pet food and product segments historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, animal hospital and clinic routine examinations, surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures for 12 countries, livestock and pets segments size 2017 for 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares.

Healthcare market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, healthcare market size, percentage of GDP, global, healthcare per capita expenditure, by country, healthcare services market historic and forecast size and growth rates, and split by segments 2017, global.

Other Data: Veterinary services expenditure as % of GDP, per capita veterinary services expenditure, pet population split by type, by country, 2017, livestock and poultry population by country, 2017, global veterinary services and healthcare market growth rate comparison.

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the global veterinary services market 2013-17 and 2017-21, Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTEL analysis and customer information for the global veterinary services market, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 6 veterinary service companies, veterinary services market trends and strategies.

Suggested Strategies For Providers In The Veterinary Services Market Include: Using molecular biology advances to provide new diagnostic tools, using big data to identify areas of pet disease concentration and launching premium veterinary care services.

Key Opportunities In The Veterinary Services Market Include: Pinpointing the largest global segments and subsegments, and country segments and subsegments in 2018 and 2021; pinpointing the fastest-growing global segments and subsegments, and country segments and subsegments 2013-17 and 2017-2021.

Number of Pages: 321

Number of Figures: 137

Number of Tables: 134

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

