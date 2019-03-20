Environmental Consulting Market, Global, Segments, Regions, Countries, Size, Growth, Forecasts, Drivers

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global environmental consulting services market will grow from $31.9 billion in 2017 to $35.9 billion in 2021 at an annual rate of 3.02%. Growth will come from a growing focus on sustainable development, development of smart cities, global collaborations for environmental protection and increasing environmental regulation.

Growth of the global environmental consulting services market will be only equal to global GDP growth, however, because demand from China will grow at well below the country's GDP growth rate owing to slow growth in manufacturing activity there. In the USA carbon emissions and climate change regulations are being softened, hitting the environmental consultancy market growth.

By type of service, site remediation consulting services was the largest segment in the environmental consulting services market in 2017, accounting for about 34% of the market.

Environmental Consulting Services Market Global Opportunities And Strategy To 2021 is one of a series of new market and industry reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies in a range of industries, provides environmental consulting services market overview, analysis and forecasts of environmental consulting services market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors in the environmental consulting industry, in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers.



Where To Learn More

Read the Environmental Consulting Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global environmental consulting services market, site remediation consulting services, environmental site assessment, water management consulting services, waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence services, other services including sustainable business development, climate change and energy policy adherence services

Environmental Consultancy Service Companies Covered: AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Tetra Tech, Environmental Resources Management, ARCADIS, WSP Global, Stantec, SWECO, Cardno, RPS Group, ICF International, Ramboll

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and environmental consulting market forecast (2017-21).

Data: Environmental consulting services market size and growth for 7 regions and 12 countries; global regional and country environmental consulting services market size and growth segmented by type of service; global regional and country environmental consulting services market size and growth segmented by end user industry - mining, manufacturing and process industries, energy & utilities, governments and regulators, infrastructure % development, other end users ; global, regional and country environmental consulting services market per capita consumption and market size as a percentage of GDP 2013-21; AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Tetra Tech, Environmental Resources Management, ARCADIS, WSP Global, Stantec, SWECO, Cardno, RPS Group, ICF International, Ramboll financial performance 2013-21.

Other Information: PESTEL analysis, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, environmental consulting market trends, environmental consulting services market by country covering opportunities, environmental consultancy services associations, investment and expansion plans, corporate tax structure and competitive landscape; environmental consulting services market trends and strategies.

Suggested Strategies For Companies In The Environmental Consulting Services Market including: offering specialist services such as organic recycling, renewable energy or carbon footprint consultancy and offering consultancy on IoT technologies for environmental management.

Key Opportunities In The Environmental Consulting Market Including: Pinpointing the largest global segments and subsegments, and country segments and subsegments in 2018 and 2021; pinpointing the fastest-growing global segments and subsegments, and country segments and subsegments 2013-17 and 2017-2021.

Number of Pages: 282

Number of Figures: 118

Number of Tables: 114

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

