Cloud Services Market, Global, Regions, Countries, Size, Forecasts, Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, Strategies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud services market reached a global value of nearly $325.1 billion in 2018, having grown at an annual rate of 10.7% since 2014.The cloud services market will grow at 12.9% a year to nearly $528.4 billion globally by 2022.

Growth in the cloud services market to 2018 resulted from enterprises’ increasing preference for shifting in-house IT infrastructure to third parties to minimize operational costs. Increased internet penetration, technology development, a low interest rate environment, and favorable government initiatives also drove the cloud services market up to 2018. The capital-intensive environment of the cloud services industry, which requires frequent investment in updating of IT infrastructure to stay efficient and competitive, government regulations, and cyber security concerns restrained the cloud services market up to 2018. Going forward, increasing adoption of the Internet of Things, rising penetration of e-commerce, and the development of smart cities will drive cloud services market growth. Data localization, rising interest rates, and reductions in free trade could hinder cloud services market growth in the future.

North America is the largest market for cloud service providers, accounting for 50.1% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the cloud services market will be South America and Asia-Pacific, where growth will be at annual rates of 28.0% and 20.7% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Africa where the markets will grow at 20.1% and 20.7% a year respectively.

Cloud Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, cloud services industry segments and geographies, cloud services industry trends, cloud services market drivers and restraints, cloud services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read Cloud Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Cloud services market, by product type (infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), business process as a service (BPaaS); global IT services market

Data Segmentations: Cloud services market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and business process as a service (BPaaS) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Global IT services market size, historic and forecast growth rates.

Cloud Services Market Organizations Covered: Microsoft, Amazon, International Business Machines Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, and Google.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Cloud services market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average cloud services expenditure, global and by country; cloud services market customer information, cloud services market product/service analysis – product examples, competitive landscape, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Cloud Services Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for cloud services sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include cloud services companies collaborating with other cloud service providers to introduce multi-cloud solutions as a part of their offerings, and Microsoft’s growth strategy which aims at focusing on developing its hybrid cloud model. Further, it intends to add more services on top of Azure, to drive revenues.

Opportunities for Cloud Services sector companies: The report reveals where the global cloud services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 248

Number of Figures: 93

Number of Tables: 145

