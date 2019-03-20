Biologics Market, Global, Segment, Region, Country, Size, Growth, Forecasts, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth rate in the global biologics market has accelerated recently and is now almost 10% year on year. By 2022 the biologics market which is part of the pharmaceutical market will be worth $350 billion. 52% of the top 100 pharma products’ sales value will then come from biologics, as established chemical pharmaceuticals drop off the patent cliff and new breakthrough biologics are approved. All three of the market’s major segments, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins and the vaccines market, are growing at close to the overall market rate.

Metabolic disorders are the largest therapeutic treatment area for the global biologics market, followed by cancer, cardiovascular diseases and immunological diseases. North America is the largest regional market for these drugs and also the fastest-growing, though Asia Pacific is growing almost as fast.

Biologics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biologics market overviews, analyze and forecast biologics market size and growth for the whole market, biologics industry segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Where To Learn More

Read the Biologics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global biologics market, monoclonal antibodies market, therapeutic proteins market and vaccines market.

Biologics Companies Mentioned: Amgen, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Meyers Squib, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi

Countries: USA, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, Italy, China, Russia, Spain, UK, India.

Regions: North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2017-2021).

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Biologics Indicators Comparison.

Strategies For Participants In The Biologics Market: The report explains 23 trend-based strategies for biologics, pharma and healthcare, including investing in oral delivery of therapeutic proteins, investing in slow drug release function and Roche’s strategy of reducing its small molecule capacity and expanding its biologics capacity.

Opportunities For Biologics And Pharma Companies: The report reveals the global, regional and country subsegments where the biologics, pharma and healthcare market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Data Segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments historic and forecast data (monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins and vaccines market), biologics market comparison with industry metrics.

Other Information: Biologics market trends and strategies, drivers and restraints, PESTLE analysis, global biologics market compared with similar markets, 2017, top company profiles, biologics market key mergers and acquisitions.

Number of Pages: 218

Number of Figures: 84

Number of Tables: 82

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

