Jeff, “The Liquidator” working with Don of Storage Wars to Manage the Sale of Toronto’s Historic Addison’s Inc. Auction

Stunning Toronto's St. Michaels Chandelier Iconic Canary Restaurant Sign from the 1950s Shield from the Movie Hannibal

A treasure of movie props, antiques and collectables are up for auction this month with the doors closing at famous Addison’s Inc in Toronto.

From cast iron antique radiators to lighting to furniture and more, the massive onsite live and online action will be something to witness.” — Teresa Addison, daughter of the late Jim Addison.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 50 years, Jim Addison collected pieces dating back to the early 20th century. Addison's Inc has been the spot for movie production companies and prop houses to find period pieces. Many props have been used in such movies as IT, a lamp from The Shape of Water, a shield used in Hannibal and an 1800’s bedroom suite used in the series Reign are just a few to name.Many other collectable and cool items are jam-packed into the three-story warehouse that will be closing its doors permanently after the auction. The vintage Canary sign from Toronto’s iconic restaurant that was open from 1950-2007 will be up for bids, a stunning chandelier from Toronto’s St Michael’s Basilica Cathedral, a beehive jar that recently sold at another auction for $1,200. Over a thousand pieces are lotted, including The Sovereign of the Seas or also known as the Royal Sovereign, a model ship 48” wide by 40” high enclosed in glass, is understood to be a replica model of 1637 Built by Phineas Pett and his son. The actual ship weighed over 1000 tons and carried a crew of 600 men handling over 100 guns. Built by Bill Milner, an Ottawa army Major from WW11, the intricate carving and attention to detail is unsurpassed.“It is incredibly humbling to have the honour of auctioning off these historic pieces,” said Jeff Schwarz, also known from his international OLN series, The Liquidator. “It’s not every day you can buy a chandelier from Toronto’s oldest church or a prison table from the Suicide Squad.”The auction is being held March 23 & 24 starting at 10 am and will be managed by both The Liquidator and Don Reinhart of Storage Wars. Don has been meticulously working on sorting through all the incredible pieces over the past few weeks. “What’s really awesome is people can come to the actual live auction on site, while we simultaneously take bids live online from all over the world. It promises to be an exciting auction”.“From cast iron antique radiators to lighting to furniture and more, the massive onsite live and online auction will be something to witness,” says Teresa Addison, daughter of the late Jim Addison. “I walk the floors of this “would be museum” and it brings back so many amazing memories. Once gone, I’m happy I will still be able to see some pieces in movies they were used in like Million Dollar Baby and Cinderella Man. It’s been quite a ride, and I am confident this one of a kind piece will be admired and cared for, for many years to come.Be a part of the excitement and prepare to get transported back in time to an era when wrought iron, stained glass, chrome, brass and wood were the materials of choice.Live Online – Registration is Free: Register online now to participate at directliquidation.ca Live Onsite: 41 Wabash Ave, Toronto, OntarioDate & Hours of Auctions:Friday, March 22 – Preview on Site 11am-6pmSaturday, March 23 – Onsite & Online Auction 10 am startSunday, March 24 – Onsite & Online Auction 10 am startAbout Jeff, The LiquidatorJeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, the United States and Central America. Jeff has also had a successful TV show called The Liquidator that ran in over 100 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business liquidating items and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers.Jeff Schwarz has been featured on:- Hit Series "The Liquidator"- Marketwatch.com- The Rush on Shaw TV- Global News BC- Toronto Star- Globe & Mail- CBC News- An announcer at the Canada Reel Screen Awards & Leo Awards- Breakfast Television- Plus Numerous Appearances in TV and MovieAwarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film FestivalPrison BreakBeyond 2The MissionBlood & OilOnce Upon a TimeTravelersReaperWhen We RiseQuantico100’s of pioletsAbout Don ReinhartDon Reinhart has been on 72 episodes of Storage wars Canada (OLN) 6 seasons over 150 countries around the world. Storage Wars Northern Treasures (A & E) USA has been invited to TIFF Breakfast Television. Over 50 years in the auction business (livestock, vehicles, antiques, real estate, collectibles, airplanes, lockers, etc).30-Media Contact for Press & Radio Interviews for Jeff Schwarz, The Liquidator:Meryll Dreyer604 868-7433meryll@dreyergroup.caAddison’s Inc. Local Media Contact for Viewing or Press PhotosPam Anderson1-416-937-4768andersonpam221@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.