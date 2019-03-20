ImageWare Systems Traction Is Growing Worldwide - Sets 2018 Year-End Investor Update Conference Call

- - - ImageWare Systems - www.iwsinc.com - - - Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO, ImageWare Systems www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO, Discusses Recent Developments "In The Boardroom"

ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:IWSY)

We are honored to have Jim Miller, ImageWare Systems Chairman and CEO, join us "In The Boardroom" to discuss growing worldwide traction” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImageWare Systems Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019 disclosed the following...

<<Imageware Systems, Inc. (the "Company") and Contactable (Pty) Ltd. ("Contactable") are parties to a Software Licensing Agreement dated November 12, 2018 ("Licensing Agreement"), pursuant to which Contactable is a reseller of the Company's identity and biometric authentication services and products. On March 11, 2019, the Company was notified that Contactable has been awarded a contract to provide onboarding, identity proofing, digital identity and biometric authentication services to a major multinational mobile telecommunications company ("Teleco"). The initial phase of the contract between Teleco and Contactable is for a geographic region with approximately 30 million customers, with additional phases anticipated. Under the Licensing Agreement, Contactable will be providing Teleco with the Company's multi-modal Biometric Engine for the biometric authentication.>>

See the Form 8-K filing here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/941685/000141588919000341/form8k-03182019_060302.htm

IWSY’s impressive list of channel partners, strategic partners, and technology partners continues to grow and is further evidence, in our opinion, that worldwide traction is growing.

CHANNEL PARTNERS INCLUDE:

• a24.io (http://a24.io/)

• Agility (http://www.agility.com/)

• Avatier (https://www.avatier.com/)

• CDW (https://www.cdw.com/)

• Fujitsu (http://www.fujitsu.com/us/services/application-services/saas/biometrics-as-a-service/)

• IBM (http://www.ibm.com/)

• LifeMed ID (https://www.lifemedid.com/)

• Telos (http://www.telos.com/)

• Two Five (http://www.twofive25.com/)

• Verizon (https://www.verizon.com/)

STRATEGIC PARTNERS INCLUDE:

• Fujitsu http://www.fujitsu.com/us/services/application-services/saas/biometrics-as-a-service/)

• GCR Inc. (http://gcrincorporated.com/)

• HPE (http://www.hpe.com/)

• IBM (http://www.ibm.com/)

• Johnson Controls (https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/)

• Leidos (http://www.leidos.com/)

• Microsoft (http://www.microsoft.com/)

• Verizon (http://www.verizonenterprise.com/industry/healthcare/)

TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS INCLUDE:

• CA Technologies (http://www.ca.com/us/lpg/imageware-systems-inc.aspx)

• Contactable (https://www.staycontactable.com/)

• ForgeRock (https://www.forgerock.com/)

• HPE (http://www.hpe.com/)

• IBM (http://www.ibm.com/)

• SAP (http://www.sap.com/)

See the list of ImageWare Partners here: HTTPS://WWW.IWSINC.COM/PARTNERS/

In other recent news,

ImageWare Systems Sets 2018 Year-End Investor Update Conference Call

https://www.iwsinc.com/corporate-updates/2019/imageware-systems-sets-2018-year-end-investor-update-conference-call/

And,

ImageWare Systems Introduces the ImageWare Digital Identity Platform, an End-to-End Digital Biometric Identity Proofing, Authentication and Lifecycle Management Solution

https://www.iwsinc.com/press-releases/2019/imageware-systems-introduces-the-imageware-digital-identity-platform-an-end-to-end-digital-biometric-identity-proofing-authentication-and-lifecycle-management-solution/

For a discussion with Jim Miller “In The Boardroom”, please click here:

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_ImageWare.html

For more information: www.IWSINC.com

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric and multi-factor authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare’s products (https://www.iwsinc.com/products/) support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Portland, Oregon; Ottawa, Ontario; Tokyo, Japan; and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://iwsinc.com/ and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IWSINC), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/imageware-systems-inc./), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjcTr2UMoDRfODCVBD3Ng3A) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imagewaresystems).

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

