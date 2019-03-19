Introducing Kharbon, the True Wireless Waterproof Earbuds with 1-Month Battery Life

Enjoy Kharbon anywhere - IPX7 Waterproof | Bluetooth 5.0

Kharbon is the longest lasting wireless earbuds ever developed. With over 150 hours of listening with just one charge, you’ll never be without your music again.

You already have to charge your devices constantly, you shouldn’t have to do the same with your headphones.” — Kharbon Audio

This is the idea that gave birth to Kharbon wireless earbuds, the first earbuds that deliver studio-quality sound for a month on just one charge. Having launched on the popular crowdfunding website Indiegogo just days ago, it has already sped past its initial $10,000 goal. Backers, audiophiles, and Kharbon’s founders are all excited about how Kharbon is changing the true wireless headphone industry, and it’s easy to see why.

Most wireless earbuds provide as little as 90 minutes of playback before they need to spend hours charging in a portable carrying case. Even after that, the case may only hold 3-4 charges before it needs to be charged itself! It just isn’t worth the effort.

Kharbon solves this problem with its state-of-the-art micro battery and carrying case/charger. The earbuds alone last 8 hours on a charge, meaning they can go an entire workday with ease. The carrying case holds an additional 142 hours of charging capacity (the average number of working hours in a month is only about 112). And finally, one 15-minute charge is enough to power the headphones for 3 hours. Never wait for your music again, and never be held back by chargers and wires.

Kharbon represents a breakthrough in audio technology not only for its unprecedented battery life. It’s also the only the most durable set of true wireless earbuds on the market. Kharbon has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, meaning the earbuds are completely impermeable and can even be submerged under water safely. Perfect for swimmers, beach-goers, cross-country runners, and busy people in general, Kharbon is stronger and lasts longer.

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology guarantees flawless connectivity at the highest ranges. Listeners can safely leave their phones or tablets in a locker or bag and enjoy crystal-clear sound up to 35 feet away. Other benefits of the most up-to-date wireless tech include instant-pairing and syncing, no lag when making calls or watching videos, and wireless access to digital assistants like Google And Siri.

Kharbon’s custom nano speakers were developed by leading engineers who worked for leading brands like Bose and Harman Kardon. The secret to Kharbon’s world-class sound is its proprietary graphene driver. Graphene is a particle that is stronger than steel yet 1,000 times lighter than paper, and by utilizing cutting-edge nanotechnology, Kharbon’s engineers have harnessed the power of this ultra-sensitive material in each speaker. The result is sound that precisely recreates the original audio recording of each track. Delivering Hi-Fi sound that rivals top studio headphones, audiophiles will finally have a pair of true wireless earbuds they can get behind.

Ergonomic specialists designed Kharbon for comfort and ease of use. A smart-touch control system allows the user to adjust the volume, take calls, skip tracks and much more with an intuitive series of taps. Or, all functions can be dictated using voice control, including accessing messages and surfing the web.

Kharbon’s most welcome advancement may be its weightless comfort. The curves, the weight, the grip, and the pressure of Kharbon earbuds were designed specifically to induce a neutral feeling in the ear. They feel like nothing is there. Wear them for 1 hour or 150 without pain, itching, or slippage.

An added benefit of Kharbon’s perfect-fit ergonomic technology is its noise-canceling capability. Use both buds to find inspiration in isolation or let the stress melt away. Or, use just one singular earbud to stay aware of your surroundings.

When it comes time to put Kharbon away, the earbuds’ carrying case will charge them for 142 hours before needing to be charged itself. The case features a weatherproof magnetic locking system that keeps the earbuds safe from shock, dust, and water. It also doubles as a 2,000 mAh power bank that’s able to charge any device.

Kharbon true wireless earbuds are universally compatible with all devices (Apple, Windows, Android, etc) and with all digital assistants. Simply pair them, put them in, and press play. The wireless headphone experience has never been easier or sounded as good as it does with Kharbon.

About Kharbon

The founders of Kharbon were inspired by a simple idea: they wanted to bring the convenience of wired headphones into the wireless world. To do this, they knew they needed not only to deliver a boost in sound quality but also to completely revolutionize the battery used in micro wireless devices such as earbuds. By bringing the best design and audio engineers to the table, they developed the Kharbon prototype. But they didn’t stop there. After packing in all the state-of-the-art features they could (like Bluetooth 5.0, IP67 weatherproofing, a 15-min fast charge and more), Kharbon was finally ready to take the audio world by storm.

To find out more about the world’s longest lasting true wireless earbuds, visit Kharbon’s page on Indiegogo now. Pre-orders are now available and new backers can still take advantage of exclusive early-bird pricing.

