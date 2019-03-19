Durango Receives Preliminary IP Results On Trove Property At Windfall

Preliminary results from the Trove's grid 2 IP defined two chargeable lineaments to be investigated, and sulphides are possible causes for these anomalies.

Durango Resources Inc. (OTCQB:ATOXF)

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada & the Trove Property is located on the same fault which is a great place to start searching for gold.” — Marcy Kiesman, CEO

RICHMOND, BRITISH-COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver, BC / March 19, 2019 – Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB -ATOXF), (the “Company” or “Durango”) announces that is has received preliminary results of the ongoing Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey at its Trove Windfall-Barry project.Preliminary results from grid 2 (the first of the 4 main target areas on Trove) defined two chargeable lineaments to be investigated. In both cases, sulphides are possible causes for these anomalies.• The G2-14 anomaly lines-up nicely with some magnetic anomalies where the main fault is interpreted.• The G2-17 anomaly, found at the northern end of the lines, is slightly stronger and is conductive/magnetic.• Outlined below are 3 first priority targets (burgundy rectangle dashed lines) for future drilling on the 2 chargeable axes.An IP survey is being conducted over the 4 main geological and geochemical anomalies of the Trove claim block. Work on 1 of the 4 grids has been completed to date and the definition of three high priority targets on this first grid is encouraging. Additional targets may be identified on the upcoming three IP grids.The main goals of the IP survey are:• to accurately locate the possible sources of geochemical anomalies within the 4 targeted areas; and• to provide enough information about the geometry of the sources to be able to design drill holes.The following is the high-level work plan for 2019 (Windfall-Barry):• Following the completion and interpretation of the IP survey, an exploration team will be mobilized to start drill program planning. The program preparations will include preparing road access and drill pads.• Choose a drill contractor;• Drill test targets (up to 3,000m); and• Trench, sample, and geological mapping on a larger scale.Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, “We are excited to confirm that we now have three first priority drill targets on the first IP grid completed. The drill targets align with the known magnetic anomalies along the main fault which extends to Windfall Lake. We are look forward to the upcoming results of the additional three IP grids with hope that this positive trend will continue. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and Durango’s Trove Property is located on the same fault which is a great place to start searching for gold.”Additional updates will be released as they become available.The technical contents of this release were approved by Joël Dubé, P.Geo., of Dynamic Discovery Geoscience, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.About DurangoDurango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com Marcy Kiesman, CEOTelephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.comWebsite: www.durangoresourcesinc.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.