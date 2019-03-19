Senate Briefing underscores need to bring change in Iran

Se. Janne Shaheen (D-NH) Sen. John Boozman (R-AR)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bipartisan senators and senior former American officials joined senate staffers and members of the Iranian-American community at a Senate briefing to embrace the promise of a free Iran.

The event, which also included the celebration of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, hosted sitting senators and staff members from both sides of the aisle. Distinguished personalities delivered remarks, including former senator Joseph Lieberman, former National Security Advisor General James Jones, former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge and former Assistant Secretary of State Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr.



The Senate event championed powerful backing for the uprising of the Iranian people against the clerical regime and expressed continued support for the organized democratic movement, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the ten-point Plan of NCRI’s president-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi.



Senator John Boozman (R-AR), Chairman of the sub-committee of Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies of the Appropriation Committee, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a member of the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, were on hand to offer the Senate's bipartisan support for human rights and democracy in Iran.



Former Senator Joe Lieberman thanked the Iranian-American community for creating an emotional video “tribute to my dear friend, John McCain,” He said Senator McCain “felt that the cause of the Iranian people, the cause of the organization of Iranian-American communities, the cause of the NCRI and the MEK was an absolutely American cause. And that’s why he was proud to fight for you.”



Former Homeland Security Secretary and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge pointed to “our embrace of a free Iran, the NCRI and the values system they propose in the ten-point plan, that is just so consistent with the core values of this great country.”



“I have been privileged to meet with family members whose spouses, children, friends are among the 120,000 Iranian citizens who’ve been executed since the mullahs took over,” Secretary Ridge added.



“There will come a change,” said Governor Ridge. “There will come a change. And it’s not about going to the past with a monarchy which … no one could refer to it as a democracy in any manner, shape, or form. It’s about liberty, equality, … the primacy of the vote by those who choose to run and who can be elected by the free unimpaired vote of the men and women, the citizens of Iran.”



Former National Security Advisor General James Jones said: “Tehran remains the chief antagonist of democracy and liberalization across the Middle East where a better future for millions of people struggles to emerge.”



“Among Tehran’s most coveted objectives is establishing a long-desired land bridge from Tehran to Beirut via Iraq and Syria as a platform for spreading radical ideology by force and intimidation, including through the regime’s military and financial support of Hezbollah and other terrorist enterprises.”



The former commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe added: “The United States, in concert with our friends and allies in the regions, must absolutely do everything necessary to prevent these territorial ambitions from being realized.”



Ambassador Bloomfield said: "The Organization of Iranian-American Communities, who have so many friends in the United States Senate and House, are the true Iranian-Americans.”



“For over 50 years since the MEK was a secret student society, they have said “No” to tyranny, first under the Shah with his brutal SAVAK secret service, and then under the Ayatollahs,” added Ambassador Bloomfield.



Senator Jeanne Shaheen said: "Nowruz, as it’s celebrated around the world, demonstrates Iran’s rich cultural roots and shows us that the future of Iran always belongs to its people. That future, I hope, will someday very soon include an Iran that respects the rights of its people and contributes positively to the stability of the region. … And I know that’s what everyone here is working towards.”

Senator John Boozman spoke to the Iranian-American community and said: "There’s no substitute for you all being up here talking about how important the issue is and how we need to move forward, and it’s a real honor."



Senator Lieberman added: “I believe with confidence that a new day is dawning for the people of Iran when it’ll be liberated from the totalitarian, corrupt terrorist regime in Tehran. … During the next 12 months I think we can work together to bring about the fall of this regime.”



