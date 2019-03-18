Century Chimney Offers Ohio Residents Industry-Leading Chimney Services

Century Chimney is a company that offers Ohio residents a wide array of industry-leading chimney services to fit all chimney-related needs.

BAY VILLAGE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Century Chimney is a well-respected Ohio company that offers residents in a multitude of different neighborhoods all the possible services they might need pertaining to their chimneys. Not only are these services offered, but Century Chimney is an industry-leader in both customer satisfaction and skill.

Services Offered

Anything you might need for your fireplace or chimney, Century Chimney has the tools and skilled professional to help get the job done. Their wide array of services included:

Chimney Cleaning and Sweeping – Your chimney can build up a lot of smoke residue and ash after a long winter of use. A thorough sweeping will have your chimney clean and ready for use the next cold season.

Flue Relining – The flue lining can be found inside your chimney. This lining can become damaged naturally through time, or through natural disasters, moisture, or even animals that nest inside the chimney.

Smoke Chamber Repair – The smoke chamber is the area between your damper and the flue. This section can be identified because it gradually moves into a small area in a type of V architecture. This section can be damaged with holes, cracks, or tears that create a big fire hazard.

Flashing Repair – “Flashing” refers to the area sealing the base of your chimney to the roof. It prevents breakage, leakage, etc. If your chimney doesn’t have this, it can be installed. If it does, then Century Chimney can help to repair the area for you.

Chimney Masonry – Masonry is a term that refers to working with bricks. If the bricks on the outside of your chimney or inside your fireplace become damaged, a mason can help fix them so they are once again safe and stable.

This is not an exhaustive listing. If customers need work not in the listing, they can feel free to contact the company directly to discuss the issue. This includes issues where smoke may be entering the home and also if homeowners do not know where the issue is coming from.

Goods Offered

In addition to their services, Century Chimney also sells products their customers may need. This includes doors or screens for fireplaces, chimney liners, flue dampers or doors, and chimney caps.

About Century Chimney

Century Chimney was founded in 1988 when owner and founder, Gary Spolar, realized there was a great need for professional chimney services. He discovered this while working his way through college, and has since been working as a full time chimney professional. Along the way, the business has grown to add new employees who are just as dedicated.

Century Chimney Sweep is also a member of the National Chimney Sweeps Guild, and all sweeps are certified via the Chimney Safety Institute of America. For more information, you can visit their website at https://centurychimney.com or contact them via telephone at 440-201-2898.



