Dipanshu Sharma Launches Corporate Wellness Company – Meditation.LIVE

Serial Entrepreneur Dipanshu Sharma Brings Yoga and Meditation to the Workplace

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dipanshu Sharma is on a mission to bring meditation to the masses using start of the art technology. Sharma said this about Meditation.LIVE,“Over the past year my wife and I benefited tremendously from meditation retreats in various parts of the world. With our next venture, we are bringing these amazing gurus (meditation teachers) to anyone, anywhere in the world without having to travel to these remote destinations. Our mission is to provide the best Meditation has to offer to everyone.”Meditation.LIVE is an on-demand and live-streaming yoga and meditation subscription service for companies looking to reduce employee stress and anxiety, increase productivity, stimulate creativity, and strengthen team relationships. The stated goal of Dipanshu Sharma and Meditation.LIVE is, “To create an interpersonal experience with the best teachers in the world.”Meditation and yoga are great ways to reduce anxiety and stress. In the United States alone, 40 million people are affected by anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety, panic attacks, social anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder. Globally, it’s estimated that about 284 million, or about 1 in 27 people, suffer from an anxiety disorder. By bringing meditation to the workplace, Dipanshu Sharma hopes to be a positive force against that. Mindfulness has gone mainstream with companies as diverse as Google, Aetna, General Mills, and Target all having built extensive programs to foster mindful practices among their workers. Dipanshu Sharma’s mission is so important because mindfulness enhances emotional intelligence, notably self-awareness and the capacity to manage distressing emotions. Benefits include:Reduced stressLower blood pressureImproved memoryLess depression and anxietyOne of the biggest benefits of yoga, meditation, and mindfulness that corporations report is the ability for employees to respond instead of reacting throughout their day. This mindful working allows employees to address situations with clarity.These benefits are achieved as Meditation.LIVE Gurus holds live, interactive classes that are securely streamed to members across the world. Companies, hotels, hospitals, airports and organizations set up a dedicated meditation room in their building where employees can attend these classes. For a fixed subscription cost every month, clients receive unlimited usage, and an unlimited number of employees or building tenants can use the meditation room.Corporate wellness and employee well-being have been hot topics in the past year as an increasing number of workers have placed importance on work-life balance, mental health, fitness, and nutrition. Meditation.LIVE is the perfect intersection of technology, health, and productive work habits, allowing employees to care for themselves where they spend the most time – at work.As a serial entrepreneur, Dipanshu Sharma has raised over $150M over the course of his career and has high hopes for corporate wellness programs at the workplace. The platform will be available across the globe and will have 24/7 and on-demand options to service clients who need flexibility.To learn more about Meditation.LIVE, or to start a free trial, visit www.meditation.live



