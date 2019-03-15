Immigration Lawyer Magdalena Cuprys wins bond for client in deportation who had traffic and domestic violence issues

Office of Magdalena Cuprys, Florida Immigration Attorney in Miami and Clewiston Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida Magdalena Cuprys, attorney in Florida, Clewiston and Miami Attorney profile of Magdalena Cuprys at www.solomonlawguild.com

Mexican client had traffic violations on his record, as well as non-compliance with orders related to prior domestic violence, in removal after a bond violation

A.H. suffered greatly while being detained, which kept him away from his children. Since immigration relief is available to him based on a prior immigration petition, I am grateful for his release” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Cuprys and Associates announced that immigration attorney Magdalena Cuprys succeeded in obtaining bond for a Mexican client with minor criminal offenses on the record that should not result in deportation. This is a notable achievement since the client had a prior bond violation on the record.A.H., originally from Mexico, has resided in the U.S. since 1995, is married, and has four children born in the U.S. His father, a U.S. permanent resident, had previously filed an immigrant petition for him, making him eligible for immigration relief under 245(i) [for those for whom immigrant petitions or labor certifications were filed by April 1, 2001].* He was arrested after a prior bond violation and detained at Krome Detention Center in Florida.First, attorney Magdalena Cuprys filed a Motion for Bond with the Immigration Court in Miami, Florida. Second, Ms. Cuprys filed for Cancellation of Removal and Adjustment of Status, providing the court with proof that deporting A.H. would result in extreme and unusual hardship to his four U.S. born children. Immigration lawyer Magdalena Cuprys thereafter succeeded with the Bond motion, and A.H. was released from detention.Ms. Cuprys stated that “A.H. suffered greatly while being detained, which kept him away from his children. He has lived in the U.S. for almost 25 years, and has several close family members living here. Since immigration relief is available to him based on a prior immigration petition, we are very grateful for his release.”The underlying case is “In the Matter of: H.-G., A.,” Case Number A205-344 …, Immigration Court, Miami, Florida.* Section 245(i) allows certain persons, who have an immigrant visa immediately available but entered without inspection or otherwise violated their status and thus are ineligible to apply for adjustment of status in the United States, to apply if they pay a $1,000 penalty. The LIFE Act temporarily extends the ability to preserve eligibility for this provision of law until April 30, 2001. Use of Section 245(i) adjustment of status previously was limited to eligible individuals who were the beneficiary of a visa petition or labor certification application filed on or before January 14, 1998. See https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/files/pressrelease/Section245ProvisionLIFEAct_032301.pdf *** Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Facebook: https://p.facebook.com/servingimmigrants/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/magdalena-cuprys#31c1d194-2905-42ae-9d57-5e02bfc3ca17

