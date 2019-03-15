WQS: Asia Inc.500 concludes World’s Largest Quality Engineering Summit at Hyderabad

WQS was co-hosted by Wall Street Select in association with accelQ Inc., Kastech Software Solutions Group, Cavisson Solutions, Evolutyz Corp and others.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Inc. 500, a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia concluded the India edition of the World Quality Summit , the world’s premium technology summit for quality assurance professionals, on 22 February 2019 at T-Hub, Hyderabad.World Quality Summit was co-hosted by Wall Street Select in association with accelQ Inc., Kastech Software Solutions Group, Cavisson Solutions, Evolutyz Corp and others. It is a not-for-profit thought leadership event with the sole focus of bringing innovation and thought leadership in Quality Assurance and Quality Engineering.This seminal event in the Quality Engineering calendar witnessed the participation of CEOs, CTOs, senior vice-presidents of technology companies, senior QA & QE experts & Thought Leaders from the quality assurance and quality engineering space. Mr. J A Chowdary (IT Advisor and Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh) delivered the chief guest’s address and launched the fifth edition of Asia Inc. 500’s magazine on Digital Innovation in Asia.The event consisted of a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions and engaging workshops with eminent speakers such as Sudheer Gade (QA Manager, Dominos Pizza, USA), Mahendra Alladi (Founder & CEO, accelQ Inc.), Suresh Katamreddy (Founder & COO, KasTech), Shashank Srivastava (Director, Cavisson Systems Inc.), Srinivas Arasada (Chief Technology Advisor, Evolutyz Corp), Rajashekar Asireddy (Solutions Specialist, The Co-operative Group), Sricharan Vadapalli (Practice Head – Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, Pyramid Solutions), Sairam Vedam (CMO, Kore.ai), Guljeet Nagpaul (Senior Vice President, accelQ Inc.), and Anil Kumar Mishra (Associate Vice President, CSS Group) among others.Asia Inc. 500 in association with WQS also hosted Asia's biggest awards ceremony - Global Business Excellence Awards 2019 and celebrated companies and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the Quality Assurance and Quality Engineering space. This year’s industry-star studded event saw hundreds of entries, where the winners were chosen after careful assessment and deliberation – culminating in a closely-run and action-packed event.Speaking at the event, Raghavendra Hunasgi, Global Convener, Asia Inc. 500, said, “We are excited about honoring, celebrating and hearing from some of the best minds in the QA & QE space. When we decided to bring the event to India, Hyderabad proved to be the best choice with the strong presence of the startup ecosystem and MNCs. We had over 100+ CEO’s, 30 investors and more than 15 Fortune 500 companies attend the event. We look forward to hosting many more follow-up events in India.”About Asia Inc. 500:Asia Inc. 500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com



