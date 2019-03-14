Rodin Younessi Was the First American to Drive the McLaren 12C GT3 During the Blancpain Endurance Series

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motorsports enthusiast and dealership owner Rodin Younessi has made a reputation racing motorcycles and cars in various capacities. At the 2013 Blancpain Endurance Series, Mr. Younessi was selected as the first American ever to drive the McLaren 12C GT3 vehicle for the competition.Rodin Younessi has achieved many accolades in a short time both professionally and in his extracurricular racing career. He’s been an avid fan of motorsports since an early age and pursued his passion for racing through school and into adulthood where he’s competed in several professional races. He’s the owner of a Lamborghini dealership in Palm Beach, Florida as well as a string of high-volume Harley-Davidson dealerships across several states.Beyond this impressive standing, Rodin Younessi has accomplished many racing achievements both as a solo driver and as the leader of a specialized racing team. He was selected to compete in the 2013 Blancpain Endurance Series competition, making Mr. Younessi one of only a few Americans announced for the Series’ 2013 racing calendar. In addition, he was the first American to ever drive the McLaren 12C GT3 during the Blancpain Endurance Series, which in itself is a monumental achievement.The Blancpain Series is a sports car racing competition that was organized by the Stéphane Ratel Organization (SRO) and approved by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). The race features cars complying with the FIA's GT3 regulations and is a major competition with featured competitors from around the world.Rodin Younessi and his team were chosen to compete in the 2013 Blancpain Endurance race during the third season of the Endurance Series (which took place from April 14 to September 22). The race began in Monza, Italy and ended months later in Nurburgring, Germany, featuring locations such as Silverstone and Paul Ricard along the way. The Endurance race featured a total of five rounds.Rodin and his team were selected to race in the McLaren 12C GT3 during the Endurance Series, splitting the driving between teammates Brazilian Carlos Kray, Austrian Philipp Eng, and Mr. Younessi. He was the first American ever to pilot the vehicle for the race.To prepare, Rodin Younessi conducted a run at the 24 Hours of Dubai event earlier in 2013 where he was able to test the McLaren’s capability. After the run, Mr. Younessi commented on his experience:“I’m looking forward to competing on behalf of Younessi Racing in the MRS McLaren,” he said prior to the race. “I was able to compete in the McLaren MP4-12C GT3 at 24 Hours of Dubai a few months ago and was very impressed with the car’s performance.” Rodin Younessi also privately tested McLaren vehicles at Hockenheimring in Germany and used the factory race simulator at the McLaren Technology Center in the UK, ensuring that as the first American driver he was well-prepared for the Endurance Series.



