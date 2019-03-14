Senior Writers Who Enter Ageless Authors Writing Contest Receive FREE Book

Writing keeps the mind sharp as you age, and reading helps too.

Writers Submit Memoir, Humor, Adventure, Romance and Poetry Entries, Receive Anthology



DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday, March 31 is the final deadline for writers age 65 and older to enter the third annual Ageless Authors Writing Contest. Entrants receive a FREE copy of Ageless Authors Anthology. They must go online to agelessauthors.com/current-contests/ to review rules and guidelines and submit entries.

After they complete their entry, contestants must email their name and mailing address under the subject line FREE BOOK to info@agelessauthors.com to receive a free copy of the anthology of the best work from the group’s first writing contest.

Cash prizes and certificates of excellence will be awarded for the outstanding memoir, humor, adventure and romance writing, plus poetry. Entries can be fiction or nonfiction. Stories should be no more than 3,500 words and poems a maximum of 50 lines. Previously published works are accepted.

In addition, the best entry in the entire contest will receive the Bivona Prize for bold, innovative writing. The award honors novelist and poet Ginnie Siena Bivona, who founded Ageless Authors in 2016 and died earlier this year.

“The submissions thus far have been exceptional,” says Larry Upshaw, Executive Director of Ageless Authors, “but we want as many submissions as possible. Already, we’ve gotten entries from professional and amateur writers from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, and Australia.”

A $20 entry fee is required with each submission. For this fee, submissions are read by at least two judges, who will comment on each piece of work. If a judge sees a way to improve the work, he or she may offer suggestions to authors. Most judges are writers, editors or teachers and prolific readers of literature.

Ageless Authors is the only nationwide writers’ group dedicated exclusively to encouraging and promoting the work of senior writers. The winning entries in this contest will be published in an anthology of best work late next year. Ageless Authors also offers publishing services to older authors who need help getting their work into the marketplace.

The following are some writer bios of people who have submitted work to the contest, showing the wide range of talent and experience in this effort. Many names have been eliminated.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX is an 81-year-old retired journalist and photographer, a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and the New York Institute of Photography. He has worked as a reporter for two California newspapers and as a freelance writer, tabloid publisher and photographer.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX co-authored Seven Days to Disaster, published by Major Books, and Bakers Dozen, a screenplay optioned by Columbia Pictures and a semi-finalist in the 2017 Chicago "Table Read My Screenplay" competition. He also worked in the Script Department at CBS, Television City, Hollywood. He directed plays in LA and Orange Counties. He's recently completed a collection of humorous short stories entitled Way Out On A Limb.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, in his 91st year, has published 36 books and multiple works in Rosebud, Literally Stories, Linnet’s Wings, Serving House Journal, Copperfield Review, Literary Orphans, Eastlit, Frontier Tales, TQR Total Quality Reading, Rope & Wire, etc. He’s received 34 Pushcart nominations, 6 Best of Net nominations. His most recent reading was about the First Iron Works in America for The Saugus Historical Society.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX is the pen name of a retired combat cavalry trooper, senior parachutist, and jumpmaster awarded a Combat Infantry Badge and decorated with a Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart. An award-winning author, he wrote and published the story collections Prompts and Prompts Too, Cookie Johnson, his Vietnam historical novel, and, at 79, his WWII historical fiction novel, Palomino.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright/composer, whose works have been produced across America and abroad, including at the Royal Shakespeare Company in London. He's the author of eight sports novels, including The Iron Mask series. He has taught writing for decades in New York City at Columbia University and The New School. He is one of six sons, a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Yale School of Drama, has been married since 1968, and has one daughter.

XXXXXXXXX’s novels have been published by St. Martin’s Press, Arbor House, Avon and several other publishers. His short stories appear in Amarillo Bay, Runaway Parade, Writing Tomorrow, eFictionMag, Contrapositions and the Stone Hobo; and in Prime Mincer, The Note and Cooweescoowee (4X) and THE STONE CANOE, electronic edition. He and his wife live on Staten Island. Two of his plays, Camp #2 and Billy, won awards. One More Time was performed at the American Theatre of Actors, as was Family Matters in June 2016. This past summer, Banned in Bisbee was produced at ATA as an Off-OFF Broadway production, and What Do We Do About Walter? will go into production in the late summer of 2019.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX is a visual artist and editor, teacher, fiction writer and poet listed in the Directory of American Poets and Writers. She has published five poetry collections, one fiction collection; one novel; and edited or co-edited 11 poetry collections. Teacher: Osher at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh.

A seventh generation Texan, XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX spent 20+ years in professional regional theatre before becoming a technical writer / instructional designer. An actress, director, and administrator, she helped build three mid-sized theaters in the greater Houston area. Featured in Houston Woman magazine and recognized by the Houston Chronicle as the regional authority on Noel Coward, she continues to direct period comedies. A technical writer to Fortune 500 companies, she combined her writing skills and educational background to establish herself as a successful instructional designer.



