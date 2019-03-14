Contract Research Organization Market To 2021, Global, Regional, Country, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Players

Contract Research Services Annual Growth Rates By Segmentation, By Percentages

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oncology drugs segment of the global contract research organizations market (CRO market) will put on an additional $7 billion of sales by 2021, The Business Research Company’s Contract Research Organizations Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2021 has shown. The CRO market size as a whole will grow by $25.7 billion between 2017 and 2021.

Organizations in the contract research industry offer solutions in conducting clinical trials for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. The core services offered by the contract research organization market include initial drug discovery solutions, toxicology studies, bio-analytical services, central laboratory, site monitoring, data management services, vigilance, bio-statistics, study and development program design and consulting, regulatory affairs and a variety of post-marketing surveillance services. Outsourcing such services can offer a competitive advantage for a company; it can be very cost-effective to pay a contractor compared with having in-house staff. This is especially true for small companies that do not have financial resources to build, equip and staff a research or analytical laboratory. A contract research organization offers the benefit of providing an existing laboratory facility and trained personnel ready to work on the project, thereby reducing the timeline for company milestones.

Contract Research Organizations Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides CRO market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the CRO market, CRO market segments, CRO market geographies, CRO industry trends, CRO industry drivers, CRO industry restraints, CRO drug discovery market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles. The report covers market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Contract Research Organizations Market,Contract Research Organizations Production, Contract Research Organizations Consumption, Outsourced R&D Market By Service Type (Development Phase), Outsourced R&D Market By Therapeutic Area.

Contract Research Organizations Covered: IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, ICON Plc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Inc.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Germany, UK, Japan, France, India, Italy, Australia, Spain, Russia, Brazil.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: CRO market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, CRO market segmentation by service type (drug discovery, phase III, phase II, preclinical studies, phase IV, phase I, others), and by therapeutic area (oncology, CNS disorder, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, infectious disease, other therapeutic area), segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global competitor sales and CRO market size, CRO market shares.

Other Data: Per capita average CRO expenditure, by country, CRO market size as a percentage of GDP across countries

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the global CRO market, oncology CRO services market, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 CRO companies, contract research organization industry trends and strategies, pharma outsourcing trends, CRO market key mergers and acquisitions, global and by country

Strategies For Participants In The CRO services Industry: The report explains 17+ trend-based strategies for the CRO industry, including investing in technology solutions such as wearables, cloud technology and big data, forming strategic partnerships between CROs and their sponsors (list of 37 such alliances given), using adaptive trial designs, and incorporating real world evidence in clinical studies.

Opportunities For CRO Companies: The report reveals the global, regional and country subsegments where the CRO services market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

